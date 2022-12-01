The Palestinians consider this occasion an opportunity for them to go out and enjoy the global football atmosphere, despite the difficult circumstances that the Palestinian cities are going through.

With the whistle blowing at the start of any World Cup match, cafes in Ramallah are crowded with fans of the round witch, who stare in front of television screens and watch the players’ prayers on the green patch.

The situation is different and more distinct during the matches of the Arab teams, as here the hearts reach the throats waiting for the joy that crowns the long waiting minutes.

The owners of the World Cup cafes are considered an opportunity for life to come to their cafes, and it is also an opportunity for its visitors to live an hour and a half inside the borders of the stadium and outside the borders of the conflict.

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, a Palestinian citizen said: “Ramallah and all of Palestine greatly encourage Arab teams, and this World Cup has proven that the Arab nation is still united and united.”

Another stated: “We follow the World Cup, we follow the Arab atmosphere, and we follow the encouragement and cheering in the name of Palestine, the team No. 33, as they say .. We are happy with the Arab masses and their great affiliation with Palestine and our cause.”