World Council of Churches expresses concern over Ukrainian law on UOC

The World Council of Churches has expressed concern over Ukraine’s law effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), considering it “punishment of the entire religious group,” the newspaper reported. Orthodox Times.

“We again call on the Ukrainian government to exercise caution regarding measures that risk violating the fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief and undermining social cohesion during this time of national emergency,” the council said in a statement.

It was emphasized that such measures lead to the infringement of the rights of an entire social and religious group of Orthodox Christians. The council also criticized Ukraine’s actions, pointing out its obligation to protect all citizens of the country.

On August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a law that effectively bans the activities of the UOC on the territory of Ukraine. In response, the European Union expressed hope that Kiev would respect freedom of religion against the backdrop of the approval of the bill.