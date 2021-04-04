The World Council for Tolerance and Peace affirmed its full support and support for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its full support for all decisions and actions taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, to preserve the security and stability of Jordan.

The President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Jarwan, said in a statement issued today that the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, and all its members and partners, and based on the goals of the Council seeking to support stability and peace around the world, stand behind the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its wise leadership in all its measures aimed at defusing Any attempt to destabilize the security and stability of Jordan and threaten its gains and capabilities.