As an attack that, if imitated, would endanger democracy in all of Latin America, this is how several presidents have described the assault by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on the Brazilian Congress. The leaders of Spain, France, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Mexico, among others, quickly repudiated the assault as an attack on democratic institutions.

The United States, to which this assault reminds that of the supporters of Donald Trump to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, joined the international condemnations of what happened on Saturday afternoon in Brasilia. “The US condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is closely monitoring the situation and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. The democracy of Brazil will not be shaken by violence, ”said the National Security adviser to the president of the United States, Jake Sullivan, through his Twitter account. President Biden is precisely in El Paso (Texas), visiting the border with Mexico, on his way to the summit of North American leaders that will be held starting tomorrow in Mexico.

Also, through its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the North American country reinforced its repudiation of the events and gave its support to the Brazilian president. “We condemn the attacks on the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court of Brazil today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable,” he assured.

An offer of unconditional support also came for Lula from France. “The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President Lula can count on France’s unconditional support,” wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, who delivered his message in French and Portuguese.

International condemnation quickly flared up once images of thousands of people violently entering Congress in Brasilia were released. The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, sent his support to the Brazilian, Lula da Silva. “We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality,” she wrote on her official Twitter account.

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, close to Lula da Silva’s policies, was one of the first to react through the social network Twitter. “Fascism decides to strike. The rights have not been able to maintain the non-violence pact”, the president wrote. In the same message, Petro urged the Organization of American States (OAS) to call an urgent meeting.

In a similar line, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, said that they are together with the Brazilian people to “defend democracy” and to respect the popular verdict. “Those who try to disregard the will of the majorities, threaten democracy and deserve not only the corresponding legal sanction, but also the absolute rejection of the international community,” Fernández wrote.

The Chilean president also expressed his support for the recently elected Lula da Silva. “Unpresentable attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonaristas,” said Gabriel Boric, who described the assault as a “cowardly and vile” attack on democracy. While the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointed to the “top of the oligarchic power, its spokesmen and fans”, as the “initiators of the coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives.” “Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, of Mexico, of the American continent and of the world,” concluded the president of Mexico.

