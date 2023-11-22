In October, 179 puzzle experts entered a hotel ballroom in Toronto and took their seats for the World Sudoku and Puzzle Championships. Valentin Miakinen, from France, placed a plastic dove-shaped hunting decoy on the front of his desk as a good luck charm. Hwangrae Lee from Korea polished his pencil sharpener.

There was silence as the proctors distributed handouts for Round 1: nine Sudoku puzzles, with a time limit of 45 minutes. Thomas Snyder, general manager of the event, announced: “We start at 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — go!”

The annual championship consists of two days of Sudoku, followed by three days of other pencil-and-paper logic puzzles. Some of the Sudoku puzzles were classic: in a 9 by 9 grid, insert a number from 1 to 9 in each cell so that no number is repeated in any row, column, or 3 by 3 square region. There were also variants, such as the “Difference Sudoku”, where each number shown in a circle between two adjacent cells indicates the difference of the numbers in those two cells.

Competitors came from 33 participating countries, ranging in age from 14 to 75 years old. Although participants qualify for the nationwide event, most attend for fun and community, and there is no cash prize.

Tantan Dai, 23, who grew up in Beijing and studies in the United States, came prepared to succeed; Her performance optimization kit included twin stuffed animals named Cinno and Doudou, earplugs, a halogen lamp mounted on a spare water bottle, and an herbal oil for sharpness and calm. She practiced intensely, six to seven hours straight on a Saturday, to prepare for the competition.

On day 2, during the playoff round, the competitors met in a room, away from the public; each had a camera focused on their clipboard, with live video projected on a screen in the ballroom. Dai maintained the lead until the tenth and final puzzle.

“Those digits are coming in quickly; maybe he already has a clue,” Snyder commented. Soon after, Dai erased the entirety of the almost complete grid from it. The audience gasped in surprise. But Dai still managed a victory, four and a half minutes ahead of second place.

Will Shortz, crossword puzzle editor at The New York Times, is president of the World Puzzle Federation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the event.

“We are living in a golden age of puzzles,” he said. “And it’s not just the interest in puzzles. It is a golden age of invention and creativity in puzzles. “I think it’s because more people than ever are using their brains for life.”

By: Siobhan Roberts

New York Times