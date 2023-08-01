Who’s back. The World Championship, which went on vacation after the Dutch GP on 25 June, is back on track over the weekend at Silverstone. It starts again with Francesco Bagnaia world leader from the top of his 194 points, against the 159 and 158 respectively of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. All three are riding a Ducati: the first of the official team, the second of the Pramac team and the third of the VR46 stable. The first part of the championship said above all this, that to win it is necessary to have a red Bolognese available.