The 2022 Qatar World Cup gave Argentina its third star in its history thanks to Lionel Messi and a group of brilliant players who combined experience and youth but who as a group had been building great performances such as the 2021 Copa América titles and the Finalissima against Italy in the run-up to the World Cup.
Since that December 18, 2022, the lives of the 26 members of the champion team have changed resoundingly since some changed teams like Enzo Fernández (he went from Benfica to Chelsea for a million-dollar figure) or raised their level of play as is the case Alexis Mac Allister who established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and around the world.
All have shone in their teams since they became world champions and only a few have not scored goals since the title obtained in Arab lands: Emiliano Martínez, Franco Armani and Gerónimo Rulli (the goalkeepers in Qatar 2022), Germán Pezzella, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico.
Next, we present the world champions with the most goals since the conquest of the third star:
The Atlético de Madrid winger has had a brilliant level since he arrived from Qatar and has been a key player in the recovery of Cholo Simeone’s team in the second part of the season.
The former River regained confidence thanks to Xabi Alonso in Leverkusen, who is in the semifinals of the Europa League and who seeks to continue climbing the Bundesliga positions.
El Huevo has been part of a notable improvement by Sevilla that came out of the relegation places in LaLiga and continues in the Europa League where they will face Juventus for a place in the decisive match.
Another one that has helped Atlético de Madrid to recover ground in the League and have practically guaranteed qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
He was the author of the first goal for Argentina after having obtained the third star. He had a furious start in MLS with Atlanta United and is already sought after by top European teams.
One of the ones that presents the best news as it is the fundamental piece of Brighton, which is one of the great revelations of the Premier League. He is the team’s penalty taker and will undoubtedly be at a new club next season.
Despite not having many minutes, “the Spider” manages to be an important part of one of the best teams in the world and to be an important piece for Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.
One of the authors of the goals in the Qatar 2022 final continues on a roll with Juventus, which is ending the 2022/23 season better than expected. His future is unknown after this campaign.
Despite some physical problems, “la Joya” continues to be decisive for José Mourinho’s Roma, who are in the semifinals of the Europa League and continue to fight for a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
With conflicts with the club, the best player in the world continues to show why he has that title. He is being decisive in his team despite the fact that he is going through a bad moment off the courts.
The scorer was again. After a World Cup without being able to convert, the former Racing striker is the great figure of Inter who is in the semifinals of the Champions League after many seasons.
