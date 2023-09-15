The Spanish women’s soccer team, current world champion, is still without players. The footballers who won the title on August 20 have informed the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) that they are resigning from the national team despite the resignation of Luis Rubiales as president of the organization and the dismissal of Jorge Vilda.

The footballers, through a statement they have sent to the federative body, maintain their position of not attending a possible call, despite the dismissal of the coach and the election of his assistant, Montse Tomé, as a replacement.

Precisely, this afternoon, at 4:00 p.m., the presentation of Montse Tomé as the new coach is scheduled, just at the moment when she will also announce the squad list for the first two days of the Nations League.

After the controversy that broke out after Luis Rubiales gave a kiss without consent to Jenni Hermoso and the subsequent non-resignation, the 23 internationals who participated with Spain in the World Cup and more than 50 footballers who were left out or who played at some point in the national team, they signed a statement from Futpro, the union formed by the soccer players, where they made it clear that they would not return to a call for the National Team “if the current leaders continued.”