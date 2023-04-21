Club América is already thinking about the next season. The Águilas could suffer the loss of elements such as Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez, Jonathan dos Santos, Jürgen Damm and Luis Fuentes, in addition to other elements, facing the Apertura 2023, so it will be important that they are reinforced with front-line elements.
In the last few hours, the possibility of the Eagles looking for Raúl Jiménez or Julián Quiñones to strengthen their lead has been raised. The name of a footballer who was world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022 has recently been added to this list.
Several media outlets have reported that the Azulcrema board is interested in signing Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez. The 35-year-old footballer currently plays for Sevilla and his contract will end in June 2024. However, due to his age, it is likely that the red-and-whites are willing to negotiate his departure this summer.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of Gómez is three million euros, a figure that America could cover without major complications. This is not the first time that the Águilas have taken notice of the talented and explosive striker from Albiceleste.
According to Marca, Ricardo Peláez, during his tenure as America’s sports president, sought to hire ‘Papu’ when he was a member of Atalanta de Bérgamo. However, the Italian team was looking to sell the Argentine player for 12 million dollars.
Gómez normally works as a left winger, midfielder and attacking midfielder, so if he arrived at América, he would dispute the position with Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Brian Rodríguez, or he would take the place of Diego Valdés, who is rumored to leave this That same summer heading to Europe.
