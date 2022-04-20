The regular phase in Major League Soccer is not over yet and the team from Los Angeles F.C. He is already planning the next semester, where they will look for a luxury dumbbell for the Mexican attacker Carlos candle.
Firstly, the club’s board and coach Steven Cherundolo have already requested the renewal of the ‘Bombardier’ contract, due to his good level of play and due to the next expiration at the end of June, so it will be in the following days. when Vela signs his signature for an indefinite period of time.
Regarding the international signing, the LAFC top brass would be throwing the house out the window to sign the former national team Mesut Ozil. The Turkish Ridvan Dilmen, the German’s best friend, commented on the interest they have in hiring the World Cup player.
“I meet with Mesut every two weeks. I know of an interest from Los Angeles. I saw a message about it,” he mentioned for the TRT medium.
At 33 years of age, the same as Carlos Vela, Mesut Ozil becomes the possible new signing of Los Angeles FC. The footballer is currently trying his luck at Fenerbahce where a few days ago he was separated due to indiscipline.
