After days of enormous tension, with stress through the roof and fatigue accumulated by the meetings that took away a few hours of sleep essential for the optimal performance of any athlete, the Spanish women’s soccer team seeks to take advantage of the surge it enjoys on land. Andalusians to gain momentum on their route to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The epic victory achieved last Friday against Sweden with a goal from Mariona Caldentey from the penalty spot in the second half extra time has spurred a team that went through a stormy month after becoming world champion in Australia and New Zealand as a result of the non-consensual kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso and the open war with the Federation to put an end to the abuses and “systematic discrimination” experienced for decades that Alexia Putellas denounced a few days ago, but that now, with the waters a little more Calm down, they go back to having fun on the grass. This Tuesday, at the Nuevo Arcángel in Córdoba and facing a downtrodden Switzerland, Montse Tomé’s pupils will try to extend her extraordinary dynamic of results to take another giant step on the way to the great Parisian event next year.

It is almost impossible to imagine a worse scenario for the Spanish team to begin to show off its world champion star than the one that took place last week. The list drawn up by Montse Tomé, which included the bulk of the block that touched the sky at the Australia Stadium in Sydney as well as some of the rebels who once raised their voices against Jorge Vilda, intensified the hostilities with a Federation that intended initially resolve their demands with mere cosmetic changes, but which had no choice, under pressure from the acting Government, than to begin cutting off heads to try to reach an ‘entente cordiale’.

The meeting until the early hours of the morning that they held last Tuesday in Oliva, with the intermediation of the president of the Higher Sports Council, Víctor Francos, served to agree on a truce and prevent the train to the Olympic Games from derailing without the ball launching. to roll The dispute, as it could not be otherwise, took its toll on a dressing room on edge. But the response in Gothenburg was superb, on par with champions who were as indomitable on the pitch as they were in the offices.

A torn Switzerland



Giving continuity to this display of courage and football in the New Arcángel is the objective of the Spanish heroines, who have earned the unanimous applause of their professional colleagues as heralds of a just cause. To do this, they will try to delve into the wounds of Switzerland, another torn team that Spain already accounted for in the round of 16 of its historic rise to the top a little over a month ago in Sydney.

The ‘Nati’ then succumbed 1-5 against Spain thanks to a double from Aitana Bonmatí and goals from Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenni Hermoso. That match played 52 days ago helped Spain redeem itself from the defeat it suffered against Japan at the close of the group stage and galvanized a team that was already advancing unstoppably towards the planetary throne. The Helvetians, on the other hand, continue without raising their heads.

The team led by German Inka Grings has gone four games without winning or scoring, except for Laia Codina’s own goal in the aforementioned duel with Spain. After beating the Philippines 0-2 in their first match in the World Cup, the Central European team signed a 0-0 draw with Norway and New Zealand. He also did not get wet in his debut in the current Nations League, succumbing in St. Gallen against Italy (0-1).

The bad atmosphere prevails in a locker room fractured by the cold relationship that several internationals have with the coach, which left local legend Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, formerly of Barça and currently at Atlético, on the ground for reasons that are not completely clarified. The Swiss captain, Lia Wälti, had no qualms about expressing her discontent, which extended to some of her teammates. As if that were not enough, the veteran Ramona Bachmann, another of the offensive mainstays of the ‘Nati’, was injured from the confrontation with Italy and did not travel to Córdoba. An unflattering outlook for Grings, immersed in a power struggle and increasingly questioned.

-Probable alignments:



Spain: Cata Coll, Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Athenea del Castillo, Lucía García and Mariona Caldentey.

Switzerland: Peng, Marti, Bühler, Maritz, Riesen, Sow, Wälti, Reuteler, Terchoun, Pilgrim and Piubel.

Referee: Monika Mularczyk (Poland).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Nuevo Arcángel.

TV: The 2.