The world champion in football as part of the French national team David Trezeguet allowed the Russian national team to reach the final of the European Championship. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the player, one cannot exclude the possibility that the French will meet with the Russian team in the decisive match for the trophy. He also added that he considers St. Petersburg to be ready to host an excellent European Championship.

Trezeguet spoke out during the Trophy Tour of the Cup, which is awarded to the winner of the Euro. On Saturday, May 22, the trophy is in St. Petersburg, which will host seven matches of the tournament. The next European Championship will be held from June 11 to July 11.

The Russian national team will play against Denmark, Finland and Belgium in the group stage. The best result in the history of the Russian team at the European Championships is reaching the semifinals in 2008.