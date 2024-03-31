Alexey Tereshchenko explained the increase in Ovechkin’s performance with Washington’s game

Three-time world hockey champion Alexei Tereshchenko explained the increase in performance of Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin in the current season of the National Hockey League (NHL). His words lead “Championship”.

According to the Russian, this is due to the performance of the forward, as well as his team. “Let's be calmer. At first they vacuumed him up a little, now they lift him up. Let Sanya play calmly, get into the playoffs, earn points, score goals. Everything is in his hands,” Tereshchenko noted.

This season, Ovechkin played 70 matches in the NHL regular season. He scored 26 goals and 32 assists.

Ovechkin, 38, ranks second on the list of all-time leading scorers in NHL history. He is 46 goals away from the record of leading Canadian Wayne Gretzky.