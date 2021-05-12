Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The news of the official announcement of Manchester City’s coronation, the Premier League title 2021, covered all the covers of international newspapers, both inside and outside England, after “Bloomon” succeeded in winning its third title in the last 4 seasons, to change the UAE City system with Spaniard Pep Guardiola, all the rules of competition. The English surname, which was previously known for its ferocity, but the harmony of the “Abu Dhabi era” with the “philosopher” changed everything in favor of the “heavenly” giant of Manchester.

The English Mirror came out with the title, “The Bloomon’s Rapture”, confirming the overwhelming happiness shown by Guardiola after this exciting coronation, describing it as difficult, praising his exceptional players, according to his description, and their ability to win the title in an unrelenting struggle, and the newspaper said: Now is the time for “Pep” to give some of his key players a complete rest, and focus all his attention on defeating Chelsea in the Champions League final, to reap a new “hat-trick” with City, during that remarkable era of successes and achievements.

“Happy Moon” was the headline of “Star Sport” newspaper, which reported “Pep’s” statements about his promise to celebrate and the entire team members with this wonderful coronation with the fans, as soon as they are allowed to return to the stands of “Al Ittihad” Stadium, and described the scenario of winning the title exciting, through The way the season’s events proceeded since its inception, and on the other hand, Solskjaer talked about his complaint regarding the compact, illogical schedule, which had no solution except to enter his remaining matches by forming an average, for fear of significant injuries at the end of the season, before fighting a final battle «Europa League ” the mission.

Telegraph described it as a “heroic act”, after City went through a very stressful season, in light of the infection of a large number of its players with the “Covid-19” virus, and quoted “Pep” as talking about his pride in training this group of players, who changed the course of the season in a bad way. Ordinary, it will never be forgotten, according to Guardiola, who dedicated the title to the “Citizen” fans and the late club legend, Colin Bell. She also singled out the talk about Fernandinho’s statements, who emphasized that celebrating the title would not diminish their resolve and fight for the title of “Championzleg”.

“The Guardian” also praised the “superheroes”, who started the English season in a way that did not predict this wonderful coup that happened later, as the team started reaping victories, one by one, with a pressurized schedule and technical and physical difficulties, but they succeeded in realizing the happy ending, with a difference. Comfortable from the points several rounds before, while the Metro Sport and Express reported the celebrations of the happy fans of the dear title.

The international newspapers did not miss the talk about the coronation of City, and the French L’Equipe wrote on its main cover, that the City sports system knows nothing but continuous success. Of course, the Catalan newspaper Le Sportio celebrated its brilliant coach, Pep Guardiola, who won his third title in the English Premier League with «Bloomon» While AS and Mundo Deportivo said that City were crowned while they were resting, after United lost their match against Leicester, while Italian Totsport wrote about the seventh title in City’s history, which Pep described as difficult.