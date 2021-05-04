This May 3 has as its main theme “information as a common good” at a time especially marked by the rise of misinformation and false news, accentuated especially by the crisis suffered by the global media and some governments. To this we must add that there are certain regions where freedom of the press is notably damaged, a situation that is of particular concern in Latin America.

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is “information as a common good.” This motto is intended to emphasize the importance of valuing information as everyone’s good. The purpose is to strengthen journalism in all its facets with total transparency and to be able to empower the masses, without leaving anyone aside.

This question is pressing for all the countries of the world since the communication system is changing and in the end it has a strong impact on our health, human rights, democracies and sustainable development.

There are three pillars to be developed in 2021 with a view to press freedom. The first is to ensure the economic viability of the media. It is not news that the pandemic has exacerbated the current situation of the media. Many had to downsize their operations and others disappeared, leaving entire communities without information.

That is why Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, expressed strong concern regarding this crisis since, for him, the “extinction of the media” could become a reality, due to the financial decline of its operations. with losses estimated at 30 billion dollars in the last year.

This year’s mission is followed by being able to guarantee the transparency of Internet companies to the audience, and last, but not least, give people the best possible information, so that they can be aware of what is happening in the world, and thus defend and demand their right to it. This is also a way of culturing the population.

Press freedom in Latin America has declined in recent years

Several organizations such as RPS (Reporters Without Borders), the IAPA (Inter American Press Association) or the FLIP (Foundation for Press Freedom) have taken stock of press freedom and the situation is worrying, as it has worsened in recent years. years.

In fact, for the NGO Reporters Without Borders, Latin America is hostile territory for the press. Corruption, impunity, surveillance and government violence against freedom of information reign in this region and this has greatly affected the way the news is spread.

Within the continent, Cuba is ranked 171st in the ranking, which makes it the worst Latin American nation. His position is considered “very serious” within the classification analyzed by the organization. In addition, for RSF, Brazil is one of the most worrying countries in this vast region, since they not only have difficulties accessing official information, but must also be subject to the behavior of its president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Something similar happens in Venezuela, where there are those who blame President Nicolás Maduro for the dissemination of false information. This, after it has promoted treatments against Covid-19 without having been scientifically proven.

Countries such as Chile (54th in the ranking), Argentina (69), Colombia (134) and Mexico (143) are also in danger. In Chile, there is concern that journalists are being denounced for espionage; in Argentina, that the media closes and there is no work; in Colombia, harassment of journalists through the Internet; and in Mexico the violence perpetrated against professionals in this field.

A totally different case is that of Costa Rica, which despite being located in a region where violence, corruption and insecurity prevail, occupies position 5 in the ranking, being one of the best countries in the world when it comes to Press freedom.

The Big Picture of the World in 2021

Norway ranks first in the world rankings for press freedom. They are followed by Finland, Sweden and Denmark, because the Nordic countries have the lowest crime rates and the highest rates of freedom and democracy.

On the other hand, Eritrea is the country with the least freedom of the press, followed by North Korea, Turkmenistan and China. The governments of these countries have a lot of power over the population, what is said and what is done.

An intriguing case is that of Burkina Faso, which is ranked 37, having a supposedly good situation. However, last month 2 Spanish journalists and an Irish activist were killed by jihadists in this territory when they were carrying out the arduous task of filming a documentary against poaching. This shows that journalism, after all, is a risky profession in the world today.

With EFE and local media