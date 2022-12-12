Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The IBA International Boxing Forum concluded its work at the General Assembly of the game (Congress), and a night for boxing champions was organized at the Concorde Hotel, Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, consisting of eight fights, in which a group of boxing stars competed, led by Emirati Amer Hussein Ali Saeed, Bahraini Denis Latipov, and Frenchman Sufyan Umeha, Uzbek Bakhodir Jalulov, Cuban Ronel Iglesias, and Italian Irma Testa, as they demonstrated their skills and physical strength to the guests of the Global Forum in its third session, which was hosted by Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East. The boxing family discussed a governance approach that focuses mainly on athletes, and securing a place for the International Boxing Federation in the Olympic Games, which was confirmed by Omar Karimlev, President of the International Boxing Federation, saying: We seek to protect the interests of boxers, so we work hard to achieve their Olympic dream, representing The sport of boxing and boxers is the core of our organization: the International Boxing Federation, and its beating heart, and I am confident that with unity we will achieve our goals.

Omar Karimlev, President of the International Boxing Federation, addressed the audience at the “Congress” session with an important message, in which he said: The International Olympic Committee must listen to our demands, as we share with it the same goals of creating the best conditions for athletes, we must fight for our sport in the Olympics. And he emphasized that not a single boxer, coach or national federation would participate in the Olympics without the International Boxing Federation. This is what boxers are asking for.

The President of the International Boxing Federation praised the great role played by the Emirates Boxing Federation and Nirvana Company in hosting, organizing and making the great global event a success, considering that this contributed to the smooth and uncomplicated holding of the Forum and the General Assembly.

The approach of unity between the boxing family was evident during the meeting of the International Boxing Federation General Assembly, after Professor Richard McLaren, CEO of McLaren Sports Solutions, and a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reviewed his detailed report on the history of the International Boxing Federation, formerly known as AIBA, and on the audits. Which he conducted, saying: “Big changes are taking place in the International Boxing Federation, and it has witnessed remarkable progress,” adding that according to the recorded statistics of the audits when they began in 2021, the risk percentage of official competitions reached 30%, while it decreased to less than 5% in our time. Present.

For his part, Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the UAE Boxing Federation, said: “Boxing in the UAE is witnessing continuous development and growth, and we are pleased to host the International Boxing Federation World Forum for the first time in the Middle East, where we discuss and exchange ideas and knowledge that contribute to the development of the sport of boxing.”

Al Hammadi added: “The UAE adopts a policy of coexistence and tolerance among all, as the country embraces more than 204 nationalities, living together in harmony, peace and love. Our country is open to all. I would like to thank the President of the World Boxing Federation for holding this forum in Abu Dhabi, which we all benefited from. The dialogue sessions that took place during it, and I will inform officials of the UAE Boxing Federation and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, of the desire of the International Boxing Federation to establish a boxing complex in Abu Dhabi.

The IBA GBF World Forum is a platform that enables all participants from the international boxing community to exchange ideas, learn best practices in the sporting sector and build connections in the field.

The forum’s guests participate in seminars and panel discussions, as well as specialized classes, in the presence of inspiring experts, world boxing champions and stars, and official officials of major international institutions.

The World Boxing Forum 2022 will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East, as the first and second sessions were held in Tsuchi in 2018 and Yekaterinburg in 2019, and they proved their success and influence as a platform for sponsoring and developing the sport of boxing.