David Malpass, president of the World Bank, at the institution’s offices in India last October. getty

The president of the World Bank, David Malpass, has warned this Thursday of the negative implications for emerging and developing economies that would have to set an excessively high minimum corporate tax at the international level, such as that raised by the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

“It seems to me a high corporate rate, but this is not my decision,” Malpass said in statements to the BBC network, when asked about the possibility of setting a hypothetical minimum global corporate tax at 21%.

In this sense, the president of the World Bank has defended that the fundamental thing is to achieve growth for countries around the world and tax rates are an important issue for everyone, therefore, there must also be a legal environment “to attract new investments to the poorest countries ”.

For its part, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an institution sister of the World Bank, together with the one that was founded in 1944 at the Bretton Woods conference, has been in favor of the possibility of establishing a minimum tax at the global level to tax the profits of corporations and has even proposed introducing tax increases to higher incomes to help pay the crisis bill.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has proposed raising the corporate tax for companies in the country to 28% from the current 21%, while in the United Kingdom it is contemplated to raise the tax from 19% to 25% in 2023.