The fight against inflation in the United States may end up leading to a financial crisis in emerging markets, according to the World Bank. The body that Ajay Banga has chaired since last week has raised the growth forecasts for the world economy for this year, but warns that the situation is “precarious”, according to its World Economic Outlook report. The Washington-based entity pays special attention to the impact that rising interest rates in the United States can have on the finances of developing countries. In the case of Latin America, the agency warns that the political uncertainty of some countries is weighing down the economy.

“The lessons of economic history are compelling,” the report states. “Rapid interest rate rises, such as those that have occurred in the United States in the past year, are correlated with a higher probability of financial crises in emerging and developing countries,” he continues. The body indicates in a special chapter dedicated to it that the rises in Federal Reserve rates increase the probability of sovereign debt, currency and banking crises in emerging countries.

“And if the current banking stress in advanced economies translates into widespread financial turmoil affecting emerging and developing countries, it would have been a worst-case scenario: the world economy would experience a deep recession next year,” he adds. .

That is not the central scenario of the forecasts that the World Bank draws today. Its chief economist, Indermit Gill, presented the new forecasts on Tuesday in a call with journalists. Since its previous projection, published in January, the agency has raised its growth forecast for the world economy for this year by 0.4 points, up to 2.1%, since the previous report, last January. That still represents a slowdown from 3.1% growth in 2022, but somewhat less sharp than expected. For 2024, on the other hand, the forecast drops three tenths, to 2.4%.

“The surest way to reduce poverty and spread prosperity is through employment, and slower growth makes it much more difficult to create jobs,” Ajay Banga, the new president of the World Bank, said in a statement. release. “It is important to keep in mind that growth forecasts are not destiny. We have the opportunity to reverse the trend, but to do so we will all have to work together.”

So far, most emerging and developing countries have suffered only limited damage from recent banking tensions in advanced economies, but now they are “sailing in dangerous waters,” says the World Bank. With increasingly tight global credit conditions, one in four developing countries has actually lost access to international bond markets, according to his calculations. The squeeze is especially severe for emerging economies with underlying vulnerabilities, such as low creditworthiness. Growth forecasts for these economies for 2023 are less than half what they were a year ago, making them highly vulnerable to further shocks.

Global growth could be weaker than expected in the event of broader stress in the banking sector or if more persistent inflationary pressures prompted more tightening than expected monetary policy, Gill and his team warn. Weak growth prospects and higher near-term risks exacerbate a longer-term slowdown in potential growth, which has been exacerbated by overlapping shocks from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and sharp tightening in global financial conditions. “The world economy remains in a precarious situation,” says the World Bank, which also fears that the resistance that activity has shown at the beginning of the year will fade.

The greatest slowdown will be concentrated in the advanced economies, which would go from growing by 2.6% in 2022 to just 0.7% in 2023, to rebound to 1% in 2024. The euro zone is mainly to blame, to go from the increase in gross domestic product of 3.5% last year to 0.4% of this while the United States goes from 2.1% to 1.1%. This, despite the fact that the World Bank has raised the growth forecast for this year (0.6 points for the US and 0.4 for the euro zone, compared to the January forecast).

The emerging economies, on the other hand, will accelerate growth this year thanks to the strength of China. As a whole, they go from growth of 3.7% in 2022 to 4.0% this year, after the World Bank improved the forecast for 2023 by 0.6 points. China, the largest emerging economy, accelerates from 3 .5% to 5.5%, according to the new, more optimistic forecasts.

Politics slows down Latin America

But while Asia accelerates, Latin America stops dead. The agency has raised the growth forecast for this year by 0.2 points, to 1.5%, while it cuts that of 2024 by 0.4 points, to 2%. But the growth forecast for this year is not even half of the 3.7% of 2022. The agency points out that with core and headline inflation above the targets of most central banks in the region, it is likely that monetary policy remains tight in the near term, which will dampen growth. In addition, “political uncertainty in some countries is damaging business and consumer confidence.”

The expected evolution and the change in the growth forecast is very different by country. In the case of Brazil, the report raises the forecast for this year by 0.4 points, to 1.2%, while it cuts that for next year by 0.6 points, to 1.4%. “Uncertainty about fiscal policy continues to hurt business confidence and investment. Although agricultural exports are expected to grow strongly this year on the back of robust soybean and maize harvests, external demand is not expected to support growth significantly in 2023,” says the World Bank.

As for Mexico, the World Bank raises the forecast for this year by 1.6 points, to 2.5%, and cuts that for 2024 by four tenths, to 1.9%, compared to January, although in April there were already made some adjustments to the report on the region. “Investment and consumption, which were stronger than expected at the end of 2022, are expected to be somewhat more subdued this year as a result of high interest rates and inflation”

Faced with the great improvement in Mexico’s prospects, the World Bank cuts Argentina’s forecast by 4 points from January and forecasts a 2% contraction in its economy for this year. In the April regional report, he already anticipated a stagnation. Economists improve the 2024 forecast by three tenths, to 2.3%, as the economy recovers from this year’s severe drought. “The drought has caused declines in soybean and corn harvests —the main export products— equivalent to 3% of GDP. The drought has also severely affected wheat production. On the other hand, the economic slowdown this year in Brazil, Argentina’s main trading partner, will weigh on the country’s non-basic exports. The consequent shortage of foreign exchange will create difficulties for importers, especially those in non-agricultural sectors. In addition, inflation has continued to rise, slightly exceeding 100% in 12 months,” the report states.

Chile will accompany Argentina in the recession with a contraction of the economy of 0.4% in 2023, as a result of the drag of three quarters of decline in 2022. “This slowdown can be attributed mainly to the abrupt withdrawal of important monetary, fiscal and quasi-fiscal. Inflation peaked last year, but core inflation has been more persistent, prompting the central bank to maintain a tight stance. Growth is expected to rise to 1.8% in 2024 as monetary policy is eased.

Colombia will also suffer a sharp stop, from 7.5% in 2022 to 1.7% in 2023. The central bank began raising interest rates later than those of other countries, which has contributed to delaying the peak of underlying inflation. Given high inflation and interest rates, consumption is expected to grow at a weak pace of 0.7% in 2023.

Peru is one of the countries marked by political uncertainty, which “is negatively affecting consumer and business confidence, especially with regard to investment,” but this will be offset by higher public spending. The growth forecast stands at 2.2% for this year. “Growth in 2024 is expected to reach 2.6%, but this depends on social tensions subsiding and investment recovering modestly,” the report says.

Follow all the information on Economy and Business at Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter