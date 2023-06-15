The World Bank has warned of the nonsense of the “toxic” public subsidies and aid that countries grant to energy, agriculture and fishing, and that harm human beings and the environment. A report from this financial institution presented this Thursday puts the direct and implicit aid spent each year in these three sectors at seven trillion dollars (about 6.4 trillion euros at the current exchange rate). That amount is equivalent to no less than 8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the entire planet, according to a study carried out by the World Bank, an entity that includes 189 countries and that seeks to encourage economic development in the nations with fewer resources.

“There are trillions of dollars that we are wasting, throwing away, and yet we need,” said Richard Damania, study coordinator and chief economist at the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Practice Group. In addition, “there are billions that are doing harm,” warns this researcher, who has no doubts about classifying this aid as “toxic.” “It is one of the most toxic aspects of development that we have in the world,” he added in a videoconference with international media to detail the most important results of the report. Detox Development: Reframing Environmentally Harmful Subsidies.

These are public aids that, for example, subsidize the consumption and production of fossil fuels (such as oil, gas and coal) that when burned pollute the air and emit the greenhouse gases that are behind the crisis climate that humanity is suffering at the moment. Or public aid for the use of fertilizers that end up damaging the environment and also affecting the productivity of the land. Or subsidies to the fleets that encourage overfishing and the depletion of fishing grounds and the loss of biodiversity. “Many countries spend more money on subsidies that are harmful to the environment than on aid for education and poverty reduction, issues that are essential for development,” Damania said.

The seven trillion dollars that according to the World Bank are spent each year on subsidies that are toxic to humans and the environment include explicit and implicit aid. The explicit ones are harmful direct public spending and amount to 1.25 trillion dollars. And the implicit subsidies quantify, according to the analysts of this institution, the social impacts of the externalities caused by direct aid and which amount to more than six trillion dollars. Within this section are the “costs for people and the planet of pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road congestion and the destruction of nature that ultimately result from subsidies,” explains the Bank. World.

This organization advocates redirecting public aid as the main weapon in the fight against climate change and environmental problems. “People say that there is no money for the climate, but there is, it is simply in the wrong places,” Axel van Trotsenburg, senior managing director of the World Bank, summarized this Thursday in a statement.

One of the most obvious cases is that of government aid to fossil fuels. Countries spent a total of “$577 billion in 2021 to artificially lower the price” of oil, gas, and coal, fuels that “exacerbate climate change and cause toxic air pollution, inequality, inefficiency, and rising debt burdens.” , says the World Bank. “Redirecting these subsidies could unlock at least half a billion dollars towards more productive and sustainable uses,” adds this entity. The other side of the problem is the insufficient amount that is destined to disengage from these fuels that expel carbon dioxide when burned. “To subsidize the consumption of fossil fuels, countries spend approximately six times what they promised to mobilize annually under the Paris Agreement for renewable energy and low-carbon development,” the report summarizes.

But global warming is not the only problem: “The burning of oil, gas and coal causes seven million premature deaths a year around the world.” And this burden “falls mainly on the poor”. Added to this are hospitalizations, sick leave and other expenses linked to the damage caused by pollution and which contribute to fattening the item of what the report calls implicit public aid.

Agriculture and fishing

In agriculture, the World Bank estimates direct subsidies at more than 635,000 million a year and, as Damania warns, they are driving the excessive use of fertilizers that degrade soil and water. At the same time, they also affect crop productivity. “Subsidies for products such as soybeans, palm oil and beef,” notes the World Bank, “are responsible for 14% of forest loss each year.” In the case of fishing, toxic public aid exceeds 35,000 million each year and “is a key factor in the decline in fish populations, large fishing fleets and the drop in profitability” of this economic activity.

Damania has insisted on the importance of redirecting this harmful aid to stop “wasting” these huge amounts of money. “This is a wonderful opportunity,” she added. But for this, it is necessary to communicate well the need for change to “create awareness” and “attract the public”. Otherwise, this expert believes, “it is very difficult for policy makers to really reform these subsidies due to their magnitude.” World Bank analysts have studied the experiences of several countries that have embarked on the path to redirect public aid and also conclude that “compensations” are essential in this process, because “there will always be losers.” That is why this compensation is necessary for those who have fewer resources. Finally, Damania also considers it essential that the reform be “credible” because “there is always the fear that the government will not keep its promises or that the next government will retract those promises.” “Countries that have followed these three principles have tended to have successful political reforms,” ​​Damania concluded.

