Friday, March 26, 2021
The World Bank: The rate of poverty reduction has stalled for the first time in 20 years

March 26, 2021
The worst global recession since World War II caused the first rise in poverty in the Asia-Pacific region in two decades, according to the World Bank.
In a report published on Friday, the bank said that “the pandemic and the restrictions it has caused” have sparked “domestic demand and supply shocks” across East Asia and the Pacific region.
The bank stated that the “economic hardship” that followed means “the faltering rate of poverty reduction in the region for the first time in 20 years.”
The bank said that the “weaker performers” had “high rates of infection and death due to Covid-19-” and relied on lengthy restrictions on movement rather than on an “effective examination-based strategy.”
The report pointed out that the only two economies in the region that recorded growth “exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels” last year are Vietnam and China, where the first cases of Covid-19 appeared.
The 2020 GDP figures showed that tourism-dependent economies such as Cambodia and Thailand were hit hard, while electronics exporting countries such as Vietnam performed relatively well.

Source: Agencies

