The bank said in a statement that its partnerships with the private sector “will continue with caution,” adding that it will “closely monitor the situation” after the coup in the weak country.

The World Bank spent $1.5 billion in Niger in 2022 through the various assistance programs it provides, and since the beginning of the year it has spent $730 million.

The International Monetary Fund also provides several assistance programs, but has not yet announced the suspension of financing its operations in Niger.

The financing provided by the Monetary Fund through programs signed with the beneficiary countries is conditional on interim commitments that the countries undertake to fulfill at regular intervals, and are evaluated during periodic meetings between the authority and the government.

The latest IMF program to assist Niger amounting to $131.5 million was signed on July 5th, and its first interim meeting has yet to be held.

A spokeswoman for the IMF said in a statement to Agence France-Presse that the agency “continues to follow the situation in Niger with interest. We are concerned about the political events in Niger and their repercussions on the country and the people.”

Last week, a coup led by General Abd al-Rahman Tianyi overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Sunday, an extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States was held in Abuja, of which Niger is a member, along with 14 other countries.

At the conclusion of the summit, the group demanded the “immediate release” of President Bazoum and “the full return to constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

And it warned that if “(the demands) are not met within a week,” the group will “take all necessary measures… and these measures may include the use of force.”

Niger is a country located in the desert Sahel region with a population of 20 million people, and it is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its uranium resources.

Niger is located in the heart of the Sahel region, and it is the last ally with which Paris establishes a “fighting” partnership against jihadists in this region that suffers from instability and attacks.

The region knows a state of instability, as Niger is the third country to witness a coup since 2020, after Mali and Burkina Faso.