The debt of residents of foreign countries to Russia in 2022 increased by 8.7%, reaching $28.9 billion. Such data were provided by the World Bank (WB) in report on international debt for 2023.

According to these data, at the end of 2022, 37 countries had outstanding debt to Russian creditors, while the World Bank does not have data for Cuba and Venezuela. The leader among states was Belarus with a debt of $8.24 billion, followed by Bangladesh ($5.86 billion), India ($3.75 billion), Egypt ($1.82 billion) and Vietnam ($1.39 billion).

Earlier, on November 13, Izvestia studied the explanatory note to the draft budget for the next three-year period. In 2024, the Russian authorities plan to provide financial and export loans to other countries in the amount of 468.5 billion rubles. In 2025, their volume will increase to 473.7 billion, and in 2026 – to 479.9 billion, which is equivalent to $5.2 billion annually.

Accordingly, over three years, Russia will issue intergovernmental loans worth 1.4 trillion rubles, or $15.6 billion.