Aerial view of the illegal burning of the Amazon, in Brazil AFP

The Amazon rainforest regulates the world’s climate, is home to 25% of terrestrial biodiversity known to humans and is essential for agriculture and energy in South America, and the best way to protect it is by increasing economic productivity. This was assured by the World Bank (WB) in a new report published on Tuesday in which it makes recommendations such as carrying out federal and subnational reforms to eliminate “distortions in the markets” that unfairly favor large farmers.

In April, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that he would resume the policy of creating indigenous reserves that his predecessor halted, demarcating six new lands for native peoples who can, if they wish, expel their invaders. There are about 28 million people in Brazil’s Amazon states, more than a third of whom live in poverty, according to Tuesday’s World Bank report.

The majority of the poor live in urban areas, although rural poverty is especially severe, says the Bank’s statement, “there are considerable social deficiencies in areas such as human capital and access to services. The Amazon states have the largest proportion of indigenous population in Brazil, around 380,000 inhabitants, who often face worse living conditions”.

“Further productivity growth is needed in sectors that go beyond raw materials, both in the Amazon states and throughout the country, in order to reinvigorate economic progress and reduce poverty, while moving away from the model of development based on the extraction of natural resources”, argues the World Bank. Productivity is an economic indicator that measures how many goods or services have been produced in a certain period of time and for each factor. For example, for each surface of land, worker or invested capital.

The Bank estimates that the annual value of the Amazon rainforest alone amounts to 317,000 million dollars, in addition to providing many rural populations with a livelihood. The risk of reaching points of no return dramatically increases the cost of deforestation, the report warns. “It is urgent to protect the Amazon forests”, he qualified. The inflection point of the forest is, according to scientists, the threshold at which the forest is so degraded that instead of absorbing Co2, as it is now, it would begin to emit it.

According to the Bank, current credit policies promote agriculture inefficiently due to both fragmentation of the credit program and distortions arising from credit allocation, which in effect reduces productivity. The recommendation is to redirect subsidies and credit to smaller farmers.

In addition, the bank recommends performance-based financing for conservation, conditional on measurable reductions in deforestation and that can leverage public and private resources. The multilateral ensures that there is a huge portion of Amazonian land, comparable to the combined size of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, that has no designation, so it must be reserved as conservation areas, indigenous lands, and lands eligible for tenure regularization as undesignated areas have the highest rates of deforestation linked to land grabbing. In Brazil, undesignated lands are those on which the State has not decided what function it will grant them.

“With three out of four people already living in towns and cities in the Amazon, focusing on urban productivity is complementary to other efforts that increase incomes and protect the region’s tropical forests. A Brazilian growth model focused on the productivity of all sectors will also benefit the Amazon population and the forests,” said Marek Hanusch, the World Bank’s chief economist and coordinator of the report, according to the statement.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter