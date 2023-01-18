He believes, on the sidelines of the Davos 2023 Forum, that there are three main poles of growth in the world, namely the United States, the eurozone and China.

“With regard to China, because of the Corona epidemic, the economy has contracted to a large extent, and I do not mean that in a negative sense, but by looking at Chinese standards, growth has been low. Now that the closures are over and restrictions related to Corona are lifted, we see that there is potential upwards, but growth is still lower of China’s long-term growth rate,” he said.

With regard to the euro area, he explained that the growth rates will be constant there, while the growth rate will reach 0.5 percent in the United States.

Speaking of high inflation rates, he said, “We have lived through a period of about 40 years in which the inflation rate was relatively low, and suddenly inflation rose due to various factors, and rather quickly, at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, and this required intervention from central banks.”

He explained that the decisions of central banks around the world to curb inflation were difficult but necessary, as they work to manage and reduce inflation, and at the same time secure a “soft landing” to avoid recession.

On climate change, World Bank Operations Director Axel Van stressed the importance of this file, and ignoring it could lead to another 130 million people falling into poverty.

He said, “The mission of the World Bank has not changed, neither today nor yesterday. It is a very clear mission concerned with reducing poverty and securing common prosperity in addition to achieving these two goals in a sustainable manner. These goals have not changed and we focus today more than ever on the issue of poverty, and we have stressed on Our concern is that although we are witnessing positive trends in extreme poverty as it has been declining over the past two decades, with Covid-19, we have witnessed the reversal of this trend, which is of great concern to us, and that the goal of reducing extreme poverty to 3 percent by 2030 will not be achieved.

He also called for solidarity with developing countries, especially with the poorest countries, to combat poverty in parallel with combating other global challenges, and these challenges lie, at the present time, particularly in the climate.