World Bank Head Malpas predicted Ukraine additional spending of $11 billion in 2023

World Bank (WB) President David Malpas predicted that Ukraine will have additional key economic spending in 2023, which will amount to about $11 billion, reports TASS.

“We estimate that the country will face an additional $11 billion in funding gap in 2023 to cover critical economic and capital expenditures,” he said.

The head of the organization noted that the bank managed to find “emergency financing” for Ukraine, the amount of which exceeds $23 billion. He added that $20 billion of that amount had already been distributed. Malpas assured that the bank is closely monitoring that the funds allocated to Kyiv are spent for their intended purpose.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal, who is on a visit to the United States, during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, asked him to provide Kiev with long-range missiles and fighters.