Poverty levels in Russia will decrease slightly between 2023 and 2025. This is stated in the November economic review of the World Bank (WB) for the countries of Europe and Central Asia, which Izvestia reviewed on December 8.

According to the latest Rosstat estimates dated December 6, the poverty level in the Russian Federation in the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 10.2% from 10.5% in the same period in 2022. When asked by Izvestia, the World Bank press service responded that they did not have additional data on the number of poor people in Russia.

The World Bank report also expects the Russian economy to grow by 1.6% in 2023. It notes that as monetary and fiscal policies tighten, the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) may slow to 1.3% in 2024. Nevertheless, the bank predicts that the increase in private consumption at the end of the year will be strong and amount to 6%.

“After the initial recessionary impact of sanctions in 2022, the Russian economy returned to growth in 2023, supported by credit growth and fiscal stimulus,” the report emphasizes.

Large budget expenditures, including social benefits, subsidies and government investments, have become an important factor in economic growth in 2023, the World Bank notes.

Average annual inflation in Russia in 2023 will be, according to World Bank estimates, at 5.6% – this is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Ministry of Economic Development’s forecast of 7.5%. Although at the end of the year the devaluation of the ruble will accelerate price growth, the review says.

Earlier, on December 7, at the plenary session of the VTB investment forum “Russia Calling!” Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s GDP grew by 3.2%. At the same time, according to him, by the end of the year growth is expected at 3.5%. The head of state emphasized that the Russian Federation is ahead of all leading EU countries in growth rates