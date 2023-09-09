N’Djamena (Agencies)

Yesterday, the World Bank announced a new funding of $340 million to help Chad face several crises, including the influx of refugees fleeing the crisis in Sudan.

The United Nations says that about 380,000 refugees, mostly women and children, have fled to Chad since the start of the crisis in Sudan in April, and hundreds of thousands have fled to the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, where they suffer from a lack of medical care and medicines amid growing fears of the spread of diseases among them.

Yesterday, the US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, arrived in Chad, where there are Sudanese refugees.