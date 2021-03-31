The World Bank has published data on the debt of some countries to others. Relevant information as of the end of 2019 is published on website organizations.

According to the documents of the organization, about 30 developing countries owed Russia almost $ 22.9 billion. Among them, the largest debtor was Belarus – $ 8.1 billion.

Bangladesh, Venezuela, India, Vietnam and Yemen also owe more than $ 1 billion to Russia. African countries, in particular Somalia, Mozambique and Ethiopia, collectively owe Russia $ 973 million.

Earlier, on March 17, the head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov said that if sanctions were imposed on the state debt of Russia, the authorities would finance all current expenses.

The minister, in particular, pointed out that it would be possible to agree with the Central Bank of Russia regarding the provision of liquidity to banks for the purchase of federal loan bonds (OFZ).

In October last year, the Bank of Russia announced that since the beginning of 2020, the external debt of the Russian Federation has decreased by $ 30.3 billion and is $ 461.2 billion.