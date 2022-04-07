The world Bank expects the Gross Domestic Product of Latin America to be 0.4% lower than anticipated, reaching growth of 2.3% this year and 2.2% in 2023, according to its semi-annual report on the region presented this Thursday. “These modest projections place regional growth among the lowest in the world at a time when the region faces great uncertainties, such as the possible appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, an increase in inflationary pressure and the war in Europe, which threatens the global recovery,” the World Bank said in a press release.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022 is a brake on regional recovery,” says the report titled Consolidating the recovery: seizing the opportunities of green growth. “Wheat and energy prices skyrocketed immediately. Meanwhile, a new series of interruptions in supply chains, both due to the war and the new confinement due to covid-19 in China, generate stagflationary pressures that will make it difficult for the monetary authorities.

Specialists place a sharp emphasis on taking advantage of the global transition towards clean energy and away from fossil fuels as an opportunity for the region to take advantage of its resources and grow its economies. “Latin America has a great green comparative advantage that it has to exploit,” says Bill Maloney, chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, by videoconference from Washington. “The electricity generation matrix is ​​one of the greenest in the world, 50% of electricity comes from renewables, it has 58% of lithium reserves, 48% of copper reserves and 50% of the world’s biodiversity. “, Explain.

The report lists these comparative advantages, which it considers a challenge for the future: “The region must transform the extraction of these resources into clusters of knowledge with greater added value that can generate the domestic capacity to keep the extractive sector at the technological frontier. and sustainability”.

According to data from the World Bank, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean lost the equivalent of 1.7% annual gross domestic product due to climate-related disasters, while some 5.8 million people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty in the region by 2030. “There are also structural problems,” warns Bill Maloney. “We have not recovered formal employment prior to covid-19, and the 1.5 years of lost education would imply a 10% loss of future income for affected students. This is a problem for social mobility,” says Maloney.

The person in charge of the region also sets off alarms in the face of inflation, “bad news.” “We are between 6% and 7% of inflation, substantially above the target ranges of several countries. This puts policymakers in a dilemma between growth and inflation. While early last year inflation was related to post-pandemic demand, now we are talking about supply-side factors. That’s a harder problem to tackle,” he explains.

The multilateral, whose headquarters are located in Washington, recommends policies to governments to set prices that promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies, such as electric cars. This could be implemented, the specialist authors of the report recommend, through subsidies for fossil fuels and carbon taxes.

The World Bank also recommends a system of “climate-smart agriculture”, which could help countries adapt to changes in rainfall patterns, as well as the adoption of commitments to adopt policies, long-term plans, investments and mechanisms of risk reduction to reduce uncertainty.

