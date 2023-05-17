In its latest report, the bank explained the reasons for lowering its forecast for the current year with the decline in the hydrocarbon gross domestic product, which is expected to contract by 1.3 percent in 2023, after announcing a voluntary production cut in the OPEC Plus alliance last April, and the slowdown in global economic growth.

On the other hand, the bank stressed that the strong growth in the non-oil sectors, which is expected to reach 4.6 percent in 2023, will reduce the impact of declines in the activities of the hydrocarbon sector on growth, due primarily to the accelerated growth of private consumption and fixed investments. And the financial and economic reforms adopted by the governments of the countries of the region

According to the World Bank, the structural reforms carried out in the past few years will support growth rates this year, and the improvement of the business climate and competitiveness, and general improvements in the level of women entering the fields of work in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have led to achieving the desired returns. With the Bank’s call for more efforts aimed at achieving the desired economic diversification.

The bank’s report, entitled “The Health and Economic Burden of Non-communicable Diseases in the GCC Countries,” focused on a new aspect of the challenges that it sees affecting the region’s economy. It is the main cause of death and disease, as it is responsible, according to the Bank, for 75 percent of deaths and disabilities in the region.

Of the reported deaths and disabilities, more than 80 percent are due to only four major categories of non-communicable diseases, namely cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases.

This report also highlights the significant cost of non-communicable diseases to the economies of the GCC countries. A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Economics, a collaborative effort between experts at the World Bank and key stakeholders from different GCC countries, estimated that the direct medical costs of seven Major non-communicable diseases amounted to about $16.7 billion in 2019 alone.

This study also showed the indirect costs on the economies of these countries, through its negative impact on human capital. According to the study, the cost of losses in labor force productivity alone in the GCC economies amounted to more than $80 billion in 2019, and with population aging, the prevalence of Non-communicable diseases, the World Bank expects these costs to increase in the future.

To mitigate these costs to the region’s economies, the Bank called for accelerating treatment of the underlying risk factors that cause these diseases in the first place, such as modifiable behavioral risks such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical exercise, smoking and sugar intake.

As for the environmental risk factors, they are represented, for example, in air pollution, whose levels in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries exceed the average rates recorded in most countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The World Bank said that many GCC countries have already taken strong steps to address the aforementioned risk factors, including imposing taxes on tobacco products, smoke and sugary drinks, restricting or banning advertising, promotion or sponsorship of tobacco and smoke products, and reducing the amount of salt. In foods, many of these countries have also set important environmental targets for themselves.

“There is an opportunity to do more to reduce non-communicable diseases and their costs in the future,” said Issam Abu Suleiman, Regional Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department at the World Bank.

The Bank’s report stresses that effectively addressing the health and economic burden of non-communicable diseases requires a comprehensive approach at the level of governments, a strategic focus on prevention, targeting young people and adolescent youth, and developing and implementing intervention procedures and activities at the level of many sectors based on evidence and evidence with Considering the relevant context, government agencies should cooperate now to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases in the future.

With regard to prospects for the economic performance of the GCC countries, the bank published in its report the following forecasts:

Saudi Arabia

In the wake of the significant increase in GDP by 8.7 percent in 2022, the Bank expected that economic growth would slow to 2.2 percent in 2023, and the GDP of the oil sector would decline by 2 percent, given Saudi Arabia’s commitment to voluntary production cuts agreed upon in the coalition. OPEC Plus.

With oil prices remaining at relatively high levels, the bank expects the accommodative fiscal policy and strong growth rates in private credit activities to mitigate the downturn in the oil sector. As a result, the non-oil sectors are expected to witness growth rates of 4.7 percent in 2023.

The UAE

In its report, the World Bank expects economic growth to slow down this year to 2.8 percent due to the decline in global economic activity, the contraction in oil production, and the tightening of public finances. Weakness in oil activities, supported by strong domestic demand, especially in the sectors of tourism, real estate, construction, transportation and manufacturing industries.

Kuwait

The bank expects that economic growth will slow down to 1.3 percent in 2023 in response to the more cautious production approach in the OPEC Plus alliance, and the slowdown in global economic activity, and therefore the oil sector is expected to contract by 2.2 percent in 2023 despite the recent establishment of the Al-Zour refinery. .

The bank also expects the non-oil sectors in Kuwait to grow by 4.4 percent in 2023, primarily due to private consumption, but policy uncertainty resulting from the political stalemate will undermine the implementation of new infrastructure projects, as the bank expects.

Qatar

The World Bank estimates that the real GDP will decline to 3.3 percent in 2023, after the strong performance recorded in 2022, and the expansion project in the North Field is expected to enhance the performance of the hydrocarbon sector in the medium term once the field enters into commercial operation, as well The bank expected strong growth this year in the non-oil sector of up to 4.3 percent, driven by the recovery of private and public consumption.

Sultanate of Oman

The Bank believes that the Omani economy will continue to grow, but at a slower pace, driven primarily by the acceleration of the implementation of structural reforms within the framework of Vision 2040, and the overall growth rate is expected to decline to 1.5 percent in 2023 due to the decline in global demand.

Accordingly, the bank expects the hydrocarbons sector to contract by 3.3 percent due to the recent production cuts made by the OPEC Plus alliance, and at the same time the non-oil economy is expected to continue the recovery path by achieving growth rates of 3.1 percent in 2023 and will support this. Accelerating the provision of resources for infrastructure projects, increasing industrial capacities from renewable energy sources, and the tourism sector.

the two seas

The bank said that Bahrain’s economic prospects depend on the future of the oil markets and the results of the acceleration of the implementation of the structural reforms agenda within the framework of the program to achieve balance in public finances after its amendment, and therefore the bank expected that the growth rate would decline to 2.7 percent in 2023, and that the average growth would reach 3.2 percent in The period between 2024-2025, with continued control of public finances.

But the bank expected growth in the hydrocarbon sector to contract by half a percentage point this year, provided that the non-oil sector continues to expand by 3.5 percent, supported by a recovery in the tourism and services sectors and the continuation of infrastructure projects.