The World Bank said in a statement that it had agreed to provide a new $500 million loan to Costa Rica, with the aim of strengthening support for the government’s budget.

The new loan will support the Central American country’s post-pandemic efforts to increase job opportunities and wages, and help small and medium-sized businesses.

“Costa Rica has made great progress in the environmental, economic and social areas, but reducing poverty and inequality remains an ongoing challenge,” said Karen Klert, World Bank Regional Director for El Salvador and Costa Rica, in a statement announcing the new financing package.