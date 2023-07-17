World Bank President Ajay Banga said today, Monday, that the global economy is going through a difficult stage.

He added, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Twenty in the Indian city of “Gandinagar”, “In fact, the global economy is going through a difficult stage. It is true that its performance exceeded everyone’s expectations, but this does not mean that there will not be more challenges.”

The new president of the World Bank expressed, this week, his concern about the “deep mistrust” that separates the countries of the North and the South, “at a time when we must come together” to address the “interconnected” challenges from fighting global poverty to the “existential” climate crisis. and an economic recovery after the pandemic that was compromised by inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.

“The frustration felt by the countries of the South is understandable. In many respects, these countries are paying the price for the prosperity of other countries,” he added, in an article published online, noting that these countries “are concerned about redirecting the means, which were promised, to reconstruction of Ukraine.

“They feel their aspirations are limited because energy rules are not universally applied, and they worry that a prosperous generation will fall into poverty,” Banga said.