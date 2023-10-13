The World Bank (WB) wants to open a new era. Its president, Ajay Banga, wants the institution to also assume the objective of fighting climate change. “Today the World Bank has a new vision and mission: to create a world free of poverty on a liveable planet,” said Banga in the plenary session of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, held in Marrakesh. The head of the organization assumes the challenge that the majority of its shareholders have been demanding, with the United States at the helm, and that the previous president, David Malpass, refused to give. Banga has called for more funding to make the bank “bigger,” also coming from philanthropic organizations. And look for new ways to increase those resources. “We will still fall short. We need the scale, resources and ingenuity of the private sector,” he stressed.

The arrival of Banga, Joe Biden’s candidate, to the institution born at the Bretton Woods conference in 1944, will allow its mission to be given a new twist. Born with the aim of supporting recovery after the Second World War, he now has the dual mandate of ending poverty and driving shared prosperity. However, in recent years, more and more countries saw the Washington-based organization as the necessary instrument to advance towards the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Low-income countries, now drowned again by the slab of debt, must face more and more catastrophes and extreme climate episodes. The richest states believe that only the system of multilateral banks has the necessary firepower to provide funds to these nations without forgetting the objective of poverty reduction.

To do this, however, Banga needs the institution to be able to draw on more resources. “Our Global Public Goods Fund was designed to incentivize cross-border cooperation and address shared challenges. But in the past, funding came only from the income of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which limited its potential. Now we are opening the door to governments and philanthropic organizations, which could generate concessional resources. With this greater ambition and capacity to fulfill our new mission, we believe that this will be a true Livable Planet Fund,” said Banga.

Malpass, who had been nominated by Donald Trump, was reluctant to go that far. His reluctance to publicly admit climate change also brought him an avalanche of criticism. According to the entity, in 2022 he allocated 31.7 billion to climate change. The amount, according to analysts, is very far from what can be expected from a powerful institution with a triple A. A study prepared by an independent group of experts commissioned by the G-20 also established the amount necessary to address the climate challenge at three trillion euros annually. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had already set her goal upon her arrival in Marrakech for the World Bank to assume that role. “There will be broader changes to integrate climate into all World Bank operations,” Yellen announced in a press conference, who also advocated that the institution also be responsible for providing more support “to increase resilience in the face of global health emergencies.” .

In Marrakech there has been no shortage of critical voices, coming from some civil organizations with this step that the World Bank wants to take. However, there is a widespread conviction among World Bank shareholders that climate change and geopolitical conflicts are behind poverty. Especially in a world in which, in the words of the top officials of the IMF, the “shocks severe will be the new normal.” And as an example, the institution’s reports indicate that during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, extreme poverty has risen again, breaking the trend of recent decades.

This year, the World Bank has deployed a set of instruments that will allow it to increase its lending capacity by $157 billion in ten years. However, Banga estimates that this amount is still insufficient. The G-20 group recommended mobilizing all possible resources from multilateral development banks and private capital. To begin with, this Friday the World Bank closed an agreement with nine regional banks – including the EBRD and the European Investment Bank – to coordinate and expand their financing capacity. According to these entities, the measures implemented so far will add another sum of between 300,000 and 400,000 million dollars in a decade. “There is a lot we can do together,” said Banga.

The United States has also committed to mobilizing around $25 billion, which could reach $100 billion if other countries decide to join the initiative. However, Biden needs Republicans to agree to unlock about 2.25 billion euros, which with leverage could reach that amount. “Even with governments, multilateral institutions and philanthropic organizations working together, we fall short. We need the scale, resources and ingenuity of the private sector,” adds Banga, referring to the financial innovations – guarantees or hybrid capital – that he wants to use to gather more resources. In short, increase the size of the entity. “We will need a larger bank to increase our financing capacity and take more risks to encourage investment,” she stressed.

