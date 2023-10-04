The La Vega Central market in Santiago (Chile), on March 20. Cristobal Olivares (Bloomberg)

The economies that make up Latin America will grow on average 2% this year, according to the World Bank in a report published on Wednesday. The outlook represents an improvement from the 1.4% estimated in July, but Washington-based multilateral economists warn that it is “still below that of all other regions of the world,” according to the most recent Economic Report. Latin America and the Caribbean. Rates of 2.3% and 2.6% are expected for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“These rates, similar to those of the 2010s, are not sufficient to achieve the much-needed progress in terms of inclusion and poverty reduction,” the multilateral report states. Even though the region has demonstrated resilience in the face of various post-pandemic external shocks, such as the war in Ukraine, growth remains anemic, said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank’s vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Countries must urgently find ways to drive inclusion and growth, improve governance and build social consensus,” Jaramillo added in a statement.

Among the largest economies, Argentina and Chile will see economic contractions this year of -2.5% and -0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Peru will grow by 0.8%, that of Mexico by 3.2% and Colombia by 1.5%.

The countries, with some exceptions, have promoted macroeconomic reforms that have helped them face the last three decades, the report indicates, which has helped to better manage inflationary pressures, the uncertainty derived from the war in Ukraine, the low prices of raw materials and the growing debt in the post-pandemic stage. Excluding Argentina and Venezuela, poverty and employment have returned to their pre-crisis levels. Inflation has fallen to a regional average of 4.4%.

“Although better than six months ago, the global context remains adverse, marked by high interest rates, low growth in advanced economies and uncertain prospects for China,” the Bank statement states. “Governments will also continue to face fiscal constraints. “While the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated at 64%, up from 67% a year ago, it is still above the 57% recorded in 2019 and high rates have raised the burden of debt service,” they added. the authors of the report.

