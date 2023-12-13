The unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 led to the death of 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli authorities.

On the Palestinian side, the death toll exceeded 18,000, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

The World Bank seeks to measure the effects of the war on an already suffering Palestinian economy, noting that it was expected to record growth of 3.2 percent in September.

The World Bank now expects that the Palestinian economy will contract by the end of the year by 3.7 percent, with the effects of the shock resulting from the ongoing war becoming more tangible in 2024, with an overall contraction of 6 percent expected.

It is an estimate that can be adjusted according to the duration of the war and its consequences: the devastation in the Gaza Strip but also the restrictions imposed on the movement of Palestinians within the West Bank itself, the loss of jobs of Palestinians working in Israel, the slowdown, and even the contraction of the Israeli economy itself, on which the Palestinians rely heavily.

The World Bank stated in its report that “it is expected that the intensity of the conflict will decrease in 2024, but the Israeli government will impose strict restrictions on movement and entry into the Gaza Strip, which will limit economic activity and trade.”

Of course, the scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip will have an impact, even though Gaza's economy represents only 15 percent of Palestinian GDP.

However, the World Bank indicated that, according to data collected by cross-sources, the extent of the damage had already become very large at the end of November during the truce, as 60 percent of information and communications technology equipment was damaged or completely destroyed, and more than 60 percent of the health and educational infrastructure was damaged or completely destroyed. 70 percent of the commercial infrastructure and up to half of the road network.

Urgent medical assistance

From a demographic standpoint, half a million people out of 2.2 million in the Gaza Strip have lost their homes, and the poverty rate is expected to increase, which had already reached 60 percent before the conflict.

To avoid a more “dramatic” economic deterioration, the World Bank calls for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow for “major changes on the ground” as well as the resumption of “trade and private sector activity in the West Bank and Gaza Strip” along with “increased financial support from the international community.”

The bank also announced the establishment of an emergency program worth $10 million, provided by Japan and Germany, to transport medical equipment to the Gaza Strip to meet the most urgent needs.

The World Bank said that the equipment will enter the Gaza Strip through convoys from the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

The World Bank added in its statement, “This program was established to ensure that the people of Gaza continue to have access to basic equipment for living, medicines, and necessary services.”

According to the bank's estimates, 350,000 people in the Gaza Strip suffer from diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart problems, while the number of pregnant women is 50,000, and 183 children are born every day, while the number of those currently in incubators is 130 children.

The number of displaced people has now reached 1.6 million people, and they are gathering in the southern Gaza Strip after fleeing the battles.

Humanitarian conditions are described as extremely difficult, with shortages of medicines, food, water and fuel, especially to operate generators.