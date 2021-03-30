The World Bank has disclosed data on countries’ debts to other states, including Russia. Information as of the end of 2019 posted on the organization’s website.

The largest state debtor of Russia at that time was Belarus with $ 8.1 billion, while at the end of 2020 an agreement was signed to provide Minsk with an additional $ 1 billion. Bangladesh, Venezuela, India, Vietnam and Yemen also owe more than a billion dollars to Russia.

The countries of Africa collectively owe Moscow $ 973 million. They were Somalia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Zambia, Sudan and Tanzania, and most of the loans were taken by them back in Soviet times. Separately on the list is Egypt with $ 495.5 million in debt.

In total, at the end of 2019, about 30 developing countries owed Russia almost $ 22.9 billion.

RBC explains that the Russian Ministry of Finance does not publish such information. The state loan program is described by secret supplements to the federal budget.

On March 23, Sasha Chorley, portfolio manager at investment and consulting firm Capital Economics, urged investors to lend to countries around the world, noting that now is the best time to do so in the past six years. According to him, it is the government bond market that is currently the most attractive for investors, both private and institutional. In recent weeks, there has been a sharp rise in the yield of government securities in many countries, primarily 10-year US Treasury bonds, traditionally considered the standard of reliability.

On March 16, it was reported that Russia in January 2021 increased the volume of investments in the US national debt to $ 6.145 billion. Now the share of long-term securities accounts for $ 2.744 billion, and short-term – 3.401 billion.