Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity, President of the Union, Ali Muhammad Al-Khoury, noted the important role that the World Bank can play in the international committee to follow up on updating the Arab vision for the digital economy, which was announced at the meetings of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) last Wednesday.

He said that technical cooperation with international bodies, especially the World Bank, will contribute to achieving qualitative leaps in sustainable economic development in Arab countries.

He pointed out the importance of focusing international indicators and reports on the availability and readiness of digital infrastructure and its ability to benefit from advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, to advance economic and social development.

He stressed the Arab Federation for the Digital Economy’s efforts to strengthen technical partnerships with international institutions, especially the World Bank, to benefit from expertise and implement joint projects that contribute to accelerating digital transformation in the region.

World Bank representatives stressed that digital education is necessary to empower Arab youth and prepare them for the digital labor market of the future.

The attendees discussed ways to improve the digital infrastructure in Arab countries to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, expand access to the Internet and data, and ways to enhance financial inclusion through technological solutions, such as developing payment systems and digital transfers, which can empower local communities deprived of services, especially in poor areas.

During the meeting, the two sides also touched on the importance of cooperation in the fields of joint research and studies, and stressed that this cooperation will contribute to providing in-depth insights and accurate analyzes on the challenges and opportunities to confront digital challenges and economic development on scientific grounds.

In appreciation of the role of the United Arab Emirates and its Arab vision, the World Bank team praised the pioneering role of the UAE in advancing digital transformation in the Arab world.

The two sides noted the need to intensify efforts to promote sustainable development through digital transformation in the Arab world and stressed that technical expertise and international cooperation will be essential to support the Arab vision for the digital economy and provide innovative solutions to the challenges facing the region.

At the end of the meeting, a shield of appreciation was presented from the Union to the World Bank in recognition of the efforts of its team of experts in reviewing the Arab vision document for the digital economy, which was approved at the Arab Leaders Summit held in Algeria in 2022.