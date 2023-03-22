The statement stated that the framework includes providing one billion dollars annually from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and about two billion dollars during the entire partnership period from the International Finance Corporation.

He added that the program aims to support Egypt’s efforts to create the appropriate conditions for achieving green, resilient and inclusive development for all.

The Country Partnership Framework is being implemented by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

This framework is based on a set of studies conducted by the World Bank Group, including the Systematic Diagnostic Study for Egypt, the Diagnostic Study for the Private Sector, and the Climate and Development Report for Egypt.

In this regard, Marina Wess, Regional Director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti at the World Bank, said, “We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with Egypt, and are committed to supporting the ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of the Egyptian citizen.

This framework supports Egypt’s efforts to create the conditions for green, resilient and inclusive development. This framework places the Egyptian citizen at the heart of this strategy, with a focus on creating job opportunities through improving the business environment and achieving equal opportunities.”

“The private sector plays a critical role in supporting development and the development of a green, resilient and inclusive economy for all,” said Cheikh Omar Sylla, IFC Regional Director for North and Horn of Africa. “The CPF shows that private sector growth means job creation. More and better, which helps people achieve a better and decent life.”

The new strategy seeks to achieve three main objectives:

Increasing and improving job opportunities in the private sector: by creating a supportive environment for private sector-led investments and job creation, as well as seeking equal opportunities for the private sector.

Enhancing human capital outcomes: by supporting the provision of better and inclusive health and education services, as well as effective social protection programmes.

Improving resilience to shocks: by supporting macroeconomic management and climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

The partnership strategy also aims to enhance Egypt’s role in achieving regional integration, which would have positive effects on Egypt and perhaps the entire region by enhancing regional trade and increasing interconnection services in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy and employment.

Within this framework, the World Bank Group will continue to support Egypt’s ambitions to lead the climate change mitigation and adaptation agenda in the region, especially after its presidency of the 27th Climate Conference (COP27).

In addition, the framework identifies two overlapping themes – governance and citizen participation, and women’s empowerment – that underpin progress towards achieving the main goals, and that complement and reinforce each other.

The Ministry of International Cooperation, headed by Minister Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, who also holds the position of Governor of Egypt at the World Bank Group, represents the main government party in the planning, coordination and follow-up of the Strategic Partnership Framework.