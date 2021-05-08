Satellites are following around the clock the out-of-control giant Chinese “Long March 5B” missile, which was launched into space last week, with concerns about the damage its “involuntary return” to Earth will cause.

The world is anxiously awaiting the fall of the stray Chinese missile, which was launched last Thursday, from the sky of China and then soon out of control in the vast space, to continue to orbit around the Earth since then, but it is expected to enter the Earth’s atmosphere again tomorrow at the latest, Sunday. The question that leaves everyone around the world is: Where will the stray Chinese missile be located?

On Saturday, US military sources identified a new possible destination for the stray Chinese missile, after according to the coordinates, northern Sudan was determined as a sure destination for the fall of the stray missile.

The military sources said that the reckless Chinese missile is likely to fall in Central Asia, Tajikistan or Turkmenistan, at 19:30 pm Saturday, Washington time, 23:30, Saturday, GMT, 3:30, dawn, Sunday, Abu Dhabi time.

The American space corporation, “Aerospace Corporation,” expected that the debris of the Chinese space missile would fall over Sudan, just as it had previously placed the coasts of Australia among the potential areas for falling.

A report by the American newspaper “New York Times” on “Aerospace Corporation” indicated that the missile may enter Earth’s airspace on Saturday.

And the Russian Space Agency announced Thursday that it is closely monitoring the uncontrolled movements of the missile, in an attempt to predict where it will fall.

Earlier, the European Space Agency estimated that the rocket would fall between May 8 and 10.

About a week ago, China launched the missile into space carrying components for its international space station, but it lost control of it after reaching space and wandering outside the Earth and is expected to fall in the coming hours.