The virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic passed to man more than a year ago, but how it did so is still unknown. WHO experts will provide just a beginning of response in a report made amid intense pressure from China and the United States.

The mission that the World Health Organization (WHO) sent to Wuhan, China, where the pandemic arose, will publish, in principle in the middle of this week, the conclusions of the report of the investigations carried out in collaboration with Chinese specialists.

The international experts, who were authorized by the Chinese authorities to carry out the investigation on the ground just one year after the start of the pandemic, returned more than a month ago and the tension is palpable.

Especially since the project to publish a preliminary report at the end of February was abandoned without a convincing explanation from the WHO.

While waiting for the final report, US and Chinese diplomats multiplied the statements, some demanding more “transparency”, others assuring that the WHO experts were able to carry out the work thanks to the “scientific cooperation” of Beijing.

But will we get to know the origin of Covid-19, which has caused more than 2.6 million deaths since it was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million people in central China ?

After spending four weeks in Wuhan – half in quarantine in a hotel – the investigation of the dozen international experts recognized by their counterparts in their different specialties and commissioned by the WHO ended without definitive conclusions.

On February 9 in Wuhan, in a press conference lasting several hours, the experts limited themselves to issuing the hypotheses, according to them, the most plausible, and discarded others.

Some uncertainties that have fueled doubts about access to all data and all places or about the independence of the mission from the Beijing authorities.

WHO officials reiterated the message, before the start of the specialists’ trip to China: it usually takes years to discover the exact origin of an epidemic.

However, politicians and scientists do not always have the same notion of time.

While the former are demanding immediate responses to address the concerns of the population, mission member Peter Daszak, a British zoologist, said on March 10: “We are going to discover fairly quickly, over the next few years, that we have significant data on the origin “of the pandemic.

Thousands of samples

Experts think that SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19, was initially hosted by bats and they believe that the clue to the transmission of the coronavirus by an intermediate animal – a ferret or badger, a rabbit or another – is “most likely”.

But extractions from tens of thousands of samples from wild, domestic and farm animals have not yielded any trace of SARS-CoV-2.

Experts don’t know exactly where and when the pandemic started either, although no major outbreak was reported in Wuhan or elsewhere prior to December 2019.

In fact, they also do not rule out that it has been transmitted through frozen meat. A track that privileges Beijing.

The Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, a member of the mission, considers this hypothesis “completely valid” and assures that the WHO carried out evidential experiments on frozen fish for three weeks. Other scientists think, however, that it is unlikely.

In Wuhan, experts seemed to exclude the hypothesis that the virus could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as claimed by the Trump Administration.

But the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, rectified saying that “all the hypotheses” are on the table and promised transparency in the investigation, given the suspicions that continue to hover over the mission.

WHO is betting high

Denounced by the Donald Trump Administration, which accused it of being too accommodating to China, the WHO has won the support of its successor, Joe Biden.

But although the new Democratic president has changed the tune with the organization, the United States continues to have “significant concerns” about the WHO investigation, and asked Beijing for more information.

The pressure is not just coming from Washington.

The European ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Walter Stevens, recently called for the report to be “totally transparent and answer the questions we all ask ourselves”.

In an open letter, 24 international researchers called for a new, independent and more exhaustive investigation, and denounced the “structural limitations” suffered by the work of the WHO experts during their visit to China.

The WHO experts assured that they had obtained access to the places and people they wanted, but the head of the team, Peter Ben Embarek, asked for “more data” to go further in the investigation.