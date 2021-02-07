Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Tomorrow, the world awaits the moments of the Hope Probe reaching the orbit of Mars, covering a distance of 493.5 million km, to achieve a historic achievement that culminates in a journey that spanned 50 years of founding, building, empowerment and the accumulated achievements since the Union was declared.

Tomorrow, the Hope probe will begin the stage of entering the Mars orbit, which is one of the most important stages of the Emirati mission to explore the Red Planet with the end of the navigation phase in space, where the mission team will focus on inserting the Hope probe into a safe capture orbit around Mars.

The stage of entering Mars’ orbit, which takes 27 minutes before the probe successfully reaches its specific orbit around the red planet, is one of the most difficult and dangerous stages of the mission, especially since the probe will be controlled automatically without any interference from the ground station, as the probe will operate throughout this time independently.

To speed up the completion of the national mission, the project team was divided into 6 sub-working groups: the project management team, the scientific team, the probe development team and scientific devices, the probe control team and the educational program team, and in order to successfully complete this task, half of the fuel in the probe tanks will be burned to slow it down To the extent that it is allowed into orbit of capture.

And continue the fuel burning process using the “Delta V” reverse propulsion engines for 30 minutes to reduce the speed of the probe from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h, and given that it is a precise process, the probe was designed for this stage to be operated independently.

This stage witnesses re-examination and testing of all the sub-devices on board the probe before moving to the scientific stage, as was done in the early operations stage.

Once access to Mars orbit is complete, the probe’s first contact with the earth station will be via Spain’s communications network.

The stage of entering the orbit of Mars follows the stage of transition from the orbit of capture to a suitable scientific orbit in order to be able to perform its planned scientific tasks. The scientific orbit is elliptical and the duration of one cycle around the planet reaches 40 hours, and in which the “Hope Probe” will be at an altitude of 1000 km On the surface of Mars and 49,380 km away from it.

The probe team (from the source)

The Hope probe will capture the first image of Mars through its scientific equipment, while it is in orbit, and then daily contact with the earth station will be scheduled so that the mission team can perform the operations of downloading the chain of command and data of various operations.

The “Probe of Hope” in the scientific stage will take an elliptical orbit around Mars at an altitude of 20,000 to 43,000 km, during which the probe will take 55 hours to complete a full orbit around Mars. The orbit chosen by the Emirates Mars Exploration Team is very innovative and unique, and will allow the Hope Probe to provide the scientific community with the first integrated picture of the atmosphere and weather of Mars 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The number of “Hope Probe” communication with the earth station will be limited to only twice a week, and the duration of one contact ranges between 6 to 8 hours, and this stage extends for two years, during which it is planned that the probe will capture a large set of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere and its dynamics.

This scientific data will be provided to the scientific community through the Scientific Data Center of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

The objectives of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project reach 7 inspiring strategic goals revolving around human knowledge, Emirati capabilities and international cooperation, in addition to the data it will collect and the scientific results that it will achieve, in order to enhance knowledge in the field of space science to serve humanity.

In addition to the scientific objectives of the project, the strategic goals are to improve the quality of life on Earth through the achievement of new discoveries, in addition to encouraging international cooperation in the exploration of Mars, as well as strengthening the leadership of the UAE globally in the field of space research.

The project also aims to raise the level of Emirati competencies in the field of exploration of other planets, in addition to establishing the position of the UAE as a beacon for progress in the region, as well as inspiring the emerging Arab generations and encouraging them to study space science.

The probe uses in its mission 3 scientific devices specially designed to help it achieve its mission goals, and it is intended that these measurements and data, in addition to monitoring the upper layers of the atmosphere, help in understanding the causes of the rise of energy and oxygen and hydrogen molecules to the layers of the atmosphere, and then understand how they escape from Gravity of Mars.

Emirati female engineers

The Hope Probe includes a unique combination of advanced scientific devices that were specially designed for this mission, and the ability to move between the layers of the Martian atmosphere, and cover it throughout the day and in different places and the change of seasons, which will allow us to take a look as long as we most need it on the atmosphere of the neighboring planet. The percentage of Emirati engineers in the “Hope Probe” project is 34%, who work in various aspects of the project, in addition to their percentage in the scientific team of the project, which represents more than 80% in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

Hope Probe Software

The Al-Amal probe team has developed software for the project, enabling engineers to convert the information obtained from the probe into understandable scientific data, as this was preceded by a simulation of the engineering model, which was developed with the start of the design of the probe, and then the software was updated with each design stage, in order to Compatible with every stage of the project.

NASA

The ground station team is following the journey of the Hope probe, in cooperation with the global network of the US Space Agency “NASA”, which is equipped with huge antennas consisting of 3 call centers distributed around the world, distributed in Goldstone in the Mojave Desert in the state of California, USA, Madrid in Spain and Canberra in Australia. The Hope Probe project chose the NASA deep space monitoring network, which is considered the best for controlling the probe remotely. This system is managed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is located in Pasadena, California, and is responsible for scheduling the earth station communications with the probe. And send commands to him.