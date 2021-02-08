As millions in the UAE, the Arab world and the world await tomorrow “Tuesday” the historical moment for the entry of the Hope Probe into the capture orbit around Mars, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on his own account via (Twitter) Today: “Tomorrow we celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars, God willing .. We celebrate the fruit of the work of Zayed and Rashid, may God bless them in building mankind .. Tomorrow we start preparing for the new fifty .. Tomorrow we prove to the world that nothing is impossible for the Emirates and Emiratis .. Tomorrow we arrive Arabs to the farthest point in the universe. “

There is a state of cautious anticipation around the world awaiting the joyful news that the probe has successfully entered the orbit of Mars, with the preparations of many television stations, websites and social media platforms to transmit the event via a live broadcast that is expected to attract record views in the history of the Arab world and the world.

The Media Office of the United Arab Emirates government will organize a major media event in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa in the Emirate of Dubai to follow up this historical stage in the UAE’s march, and to highlight the most difficult stage of the task, which is entering the probe into the orbit of Mars, in the presence of international news agencies, representatives of the media, local and regional news sites and the elite Among the officials and members of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe” .. There will also be a direct transmission and connection with the operations room in the ground control center in Al Khawaneej at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

During this media event, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri will give a detailed explanation about the mission stages of the Hope Probe from the inception of the idea until the moment the probe enters the orbit of Mars, while Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Project to Explore Mars The Hope Probe, on the latest developments in the Hope Probe.

The media event will witness many paragraphs that shed light on the journey of the Probe of Hope, the journey of the UAE with the dream of space and how to achieve it with the arms and minds of the people of the country. The event also includes multiple media meetings between members of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” and representatives of the media dealing with various Aspects of the project and the challenges it went through, leading to the achievement of this historic achievement.

The journey is on the facade of the Burj Khalifa

The media event for the arrival of the probe to Mars includes a dazzling laser display on the façade of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, executed with high-level technology, to showcase the journey of the probe of hope, the stages that the project went through, and the efforts of Emirati cadres who participated in the realization of this dream.

The public can follow the live broadcast of the decisive moments of the Probe’s entry into the capture orbit around the Red Planet via the website: www.emm.ae/live

The Hope probe will reach the capture orbit around Mars at 7:42 pm UAE time, while the live broadcast of the entry into orbit will begin at 7 pm.

The Journey of the Probe of Hope

Since its launch on July 20, 2020 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile, the “Probe of Hope”, within the UAE project to explore Mars, has completed two phases of its six Mars mission, namely: the launch phase and the early operations phase, which is Now on the verge of completing the third stage, which is “navigation in space”, which took the longest period of time in the flight, during which it successfully conducted three precise maneuvers to guide the probe, to be on the most accurate path to reach its destination, before starting on February 9, 2021 the fourth and most difficult stage And accuracy and seriousness, which is the stage of entering the orbit of Mars, followed by two stages: the transition to the scientific orbit and finally the scientific stage, where the probe begins its intended exploration mission of monitoring and analyzing the climate of the Red Planet.

The journey of “Probe of Hope” actually began as an idea seven years ago, through an exceptional ministerial retreat called by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Sir Bani Yas in late 2013, where His Highness led an intellectual storm with the members of the Council in which he presented a number of ideas In preparation for celebrating the golden jubilee of the union in the year 2021, the retreat at that time adopted the idea of ​​sending a mission to explore Mars, as a bold project.

Subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, issued a decree in 2014 to establish the Emirates Space Agency, to start work on a project to send the first Arab probe to Mars, called “The Hope Probe”, to take over the Mohammed bin Rashid Center Space is to implement and supervise the design and implementation phases of the probe, while the agency funds the project and oversees the necessary procedures for its implementation.

This historic announcement marked a developmental turning point in the UAE’s march, through its entry into the space technology sector and making it a major lever in its national economy, in parallel to building Emirati human capital in the field of space science, and allocating the necessary resources to invest in this field.

From the first day of the project, the leadership’s directive was clear, which is to manufacture the probe and not buy it ready-made, and this was a new challenge, which turned into an opportunity to inspire a generation of scientists and researchers in the field of science and technology to make a quantum leap or contribute to building a knowledge-based economy and building the capabilities of cadres The national team working in the project by training and preparing Emirati scientists to contribute in the field of space exploration, in cooperation with the international scientific partners of the project, in addition to training and preparing Emirati engineers to develop space systems, in order to prepare the necessary infrastructure for a sustainable program in the UAE to explore outer space, through building Partnerships with international bodies specialized in the field of space exploration, in addition to establishing, improving and developing scientific and engineering programs in the scientific and academic sector.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center worked on designing, building and developing the probe and conducting the necessary tests for its devices and subsystems with global knowledge transfer partners, and it was already completed and prepared for the final testing phase before the launch in February 2020, coinciding with the establishment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of the installation process of the last piece of the probe, which forms the last outer part of it and bears the names of the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, and the signatures of their Highnesses, and the signatures of His Highness the Guardians of the Covenants, as well as bearing the phrase “The power of hope shortens the distance between the earth and the sky.” In addition to the UAE flag and slogan “Nothing is Impossible”.

– The first integrated image of Mars’ weather.

The goals of the Hope Probe, upon its successful arrival in its orbit around the Red Planet, include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in the history of Mars missions, developing a deeper understanding of climate changes on its surface, monitoring the climate conditions of the red planet throughout the day and between the seasons, and observing weather phenomena. , Such as dust storms and changes in temperature, studying the effect of climate changes in the formation of the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen gases from its atmosphere, by studying the relationship between the layers of the lower and upper atmosphere, in addition to discovering the causes of erosion of the surface of Mars, and searching for links between today’s weather and the ancient climate of the planet Red .. The analysis of the climate of the Red Planet will help us to know whether there is a possibility of life on Mars, and to explore the future of the planet, and ways to preserve life on it.

The Hope probe will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, which will be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE through several receiving earth stations spread around the world, and the project’s scientific team will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time. After that, it will be shared with the scientific community interested in Mars science around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

The Hope Probe … the world’s hope for a scientific achievement

The UAE Mars Exploration Project is the first Arab project to study the Red Planet, and the Hope Probe is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 “Arab and Islamic” countries, and it is an ambitious project to record an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, and upon the successful arrival of the Hope probe to the orbit of Mars The UAE will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, as part of its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars. This Emirati presence represents the aspirations and aspirations of the UAE.

This project serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world, and the UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study science and mathematics. Engineering, technology, and specialization in it, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research.

This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.





