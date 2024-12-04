

12/04/2024



Updated at 6:37 p.m.





He World Athletics Councilmeeting in Monaco this Wednesday, has approved changing the distances of the walking events, which from now on will be equal to those of the half marathon and the marathon. Thus, the 20 kilometer walk will become a half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), while the 35 kilometers will become a walk marathon (42.195 kilometers), in the style of the mixed relay that was tested in Paris 2024, in the one where María Pérez and Álvaro Martín won gold.

These changes will be implemented in the official championships that take place from January 1, 2026, and could guarantee the future of this discipline in the world championships and Olympic Games from 2028.

Aside from these changes, it has been approved to incorporate a mixed 4×100 event in the program of the Guangzhou 2025 World Relay Championships, which will take place on May 10 and 11 of next year.