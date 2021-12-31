Home page world

Before the New Years Eve celebrations in Sydney, a small crowd gathers at a lookout point overlooking the Harbor Bridge. © Dean Lewins / AAP / dpa

Smaller parties, if at all, no grand fireworks display in many places: The New Year’s Eve celebrations around the globe are completely different this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berlin – Billions of people welcome the year 2022 on Saturday night under Corona conditions.

In Germany there are contact restrictions, mainly because of fear of the rapid spread of the Omikron variant of the virus, and there is again a general ban on the sale of fireworks in the last days of the year. The point is to relieve the hospitals of additional patients during the pandemic. In some cities, gunfire is therefore completely forbidden in certain areas. The police have announced increased controls.

According to the German Weather Service, it is unusually mild on New Year’s Eve with 7 to 12 degrees. It stays dry almost everywhere. It should only be a little colder in the northeast and south.

It takes 26 hours between 11 a.m. CET on December 31 and 1 p.m. CET on January 1 for the whole globe to slide into the New Year. It begins in the island state of Samoa, goes through Australia, Asia to Europe, South America, the US east coast, California, Hawaii to the uninhabited islets of Baker Island and Howland Island again in the Pacific.

Downsized celebrations

Many big parties and fireworks have been canceled around the world, for example in London and Paris. Elsewhere, the celebrations have been scaled down, including events in Madrid and Rio.

This time in Berlin there is no big fireworks display at the Brandenburg Gate and no party with hundreds of thousands. From there, however, ZDF broadcasts a show with Bonnie Tyler and Marianne Rosenberg, among others.

Sydney reports exploding corona numbers

In Sydney the huge fireworks will take place again with spectators, but if you want to experience the spectacle live against the backdrop of the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House, you had to buy a ticket for one of around 30 viewpoints. In addition, the Australian state of New South Wales has just recorded as many new corona infections as never before.

In Dubai, the tallest building in the world, the 828-meter-high Burj Khalifa, is again planning a spectacular fireworks display, including a light and laser show.

Hardly any restrictions in Moscow

There are hardly any restrictions in Russia’s capital Moscow either, even if – unlike in the Emirates – the vaccination rate is low there. Among other things, a large fireworks display is planned on Red Square.

In New York, the traditional New Year’s Eve party in Times Square is to take place again with spectators – but all visitors must be vaccinated against Covid-19. As every year, the celebration is to be broadcast live on television and the Internet – including the ball drop, the lowering of a glowing crystal ball, and appearances by stars such as rapper LL Cool J. dpa