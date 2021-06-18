Seven days, seven unique challenges and 1,000 km to drive. KTM is calling on all Adventure motorcyclists worldwide to participate in THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, taking place from July 5-11, 2021.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is hosted by KTM and RISER and is the excuse to put on some motorcycle miles, whatever motorcycle you ride. To enter, all you need to do is download the RISER app, and take the challenge of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK by filling out the registration form and recording your daily rides.

The daily challenges of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK are:

• July 5 Take a ride and share it with the hashtag #theworldadventureweek

• 6th of July Drive at an altitude of 890 m

• July 7 Check in at a KTM dealer during your ride

• 8 July Take a ride with a total height of 1290 m

• July 9 Capture at least one ride per day Monday through Friday

• 10th of July Drive exactly 380 km, from start to finish

• July 11 Take a group ride with at least two riding mates

Successfully completing each challenge will earn you 250 points, plus 1,000 points for anyone who drives at least 1,000 km. You need a minimum of 2,000 points to enter the raffle for a brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, so you’ll need to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.

The progress of each participant is followed via a live ranking on theworldadventureweek.com and in the app. All riders who ride at least 1,000 km in this week will receive a personal prize from KTM.

We are also participating, of course, with the KTM 390 Adventure long-term test bike!

Are you also interested in it? Then check theworldadventureweek.com For more information!