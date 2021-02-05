Not many in the Argentine art world know his name, and even less those who have ever visited his metallurgical plant, a shed of more than 4,000 square meters in a desolate area of ​​Tristán Suárez, between Ezeiza and Cañuelas. Almost no one notices, from the highway that connects these two towns, the gigantic sculptures located in the park that surrounds the workshop: one in corten steel by Alberto Bastón Díaz, another two in bronze by Javier Bernasconi, and a not so large one by Norberto Gómez.

The engineer Dante Tisi welcomes us there, where, among other wonders, it was manufactured the stainless steel staircase that connects five floors of the MoMA in New York and seen from the city through huge windows, and a beautiful black door of the museum. How many of those who go through that door or climb that staircase to visit the contemporary art exhibitions imagine that they were made in Tristán Suárez?

“Normally, when an important work is done in the United States – explains Tisi – what is called a mock-up, a piece of the work on a real scale for the architects to come, see it and say ‘Ah, no, I don’t like the color, I don’t like the size’, or on the contrary, they approve it and give free rein for the realization end, which has to come out exactly from the mock-up. This, for example, is the mock-up from one of the doors of MoMA. The expansion of the museum in 2019 required a series of special doors that fit into one another. This is one ”, he says and shows the door made of aluminum, with a black paint, absorbing light due to its roughness, which has no reflection.

Rodrigo Cadenas, Carola Zech and Dante Tisi, next to a MoMA door made in the plant.

A few meters away, “Hacia la luz”, a sculpture by Julio Le Parc, with a perfectly smooth white surface, a reduced-scale copy of the one in Plazoleta Rubén Darío, on Pueyrredón between Figueroa Alcorta and Libertador avenues, rises up beautifully. , in Recoleta, made of aluminum. And further back, a section of the facade of the Wyly Theater, which Rem koolhaas, did in Dallas. “This here – Tisi points to a large aluminum and glass structure – is a mock-up in front of the Santina restaurant, which Renzo Piano made with the Whitney Museum in New York”. When the architects of Renzo Piano’s studio traveled to see it, they asked to replace the black weatherstripping with gray ones so that they would blend in with the gray of the aluminum. It was the only correction.

Reduced-to-scale copies of “Hacia la luz”, a sculpture by Julio Le Parc located in Recoleta.

Tisi and her team have been working at their plant for works by great architects in the United States for about 20 years. They began with a work by Rafael Viñoly at Princeton University, huge parasols of one ton each that cover the front of the building and rotate throughout the day accompanying the movement of the sun. The reasons for its success are a combination of technical solvency to solve the particular challenges that each work presents and the difference in costs: “The cost of a studio in New York, he explains, is around $ 300 an hour. Here the price is 30 official dollars. That jump covers the difference ”.

These great international works of architecture and contact with museums and universities brought him closer to the realization of works of art that, for technical and scale reasons, artists have no way of concretizing in their workshops.

A cutting machine draws shapes from a work by Julio Le Parc.

The first work of art he made was for Nicolás Guagnini, “30,000”, located in the Parque de la Memoria. There are 25 steel columns 4 meters high in which, as the viewer walks, a portrait appears or disappears. The second was one of Marie Orensanz. Then came others from Diaz cane (about 40), Pablo Reinoso, Le Parc, Gachi Hasper –A work that will make up the Related collection by Jorge Pérez in Miami–, Norberto gomez and many others.

Work of Pablo Reinoso.

Each work is a challenge. The artist arrives with a model or a model of the project and works with the engineer Tisi on how to solve it. When the british Anish kapoor presented in 2017, also in the Parque de la Memoria, its exhibition Exile, one of his works –with the same title– required several tons of earth to be put into the PAyS room. It remained to be seen how to make the durlock partitions in the room withstand the pressure of the earth and not topple them. “We gave them a solution of reinforcing them with huge bags of sand and coarse embraced – he remembers -, as is sometimes done to stop the water in places threatened by a flood”. Then everything was covered with dirt and rough, a material that is not known in the UK, so it was proposed to paint everything with spray paint and pigment.

Sculptures by Javier Bernasconi and Bastón Díaz in the plant park.

The visit to Dante Tisi’s workshop coincided with the completion of the work “Nosotros y los otros”, by Carola zech, an installation project acquired by the Tres Pinos Foundation –which opened the MARCO Museum in La Boca in 2017– to make it the first work to be installed in what will be a contemporary art museum in a field in Cañuelas, some 20 km , from the Tisi plant and 72 from the city of Buenos Aires (see A future museum in the field). The work consists of 4 large mirror polished stainless steel doors, painted on one side, with a complex system that allows them to be rotated 360 °. Zech produced part of the work in his own workshop, but at one point it had to be finished at the Tristán Suárez plant. Now, in front of the 4 doors aligned vertically on a large work table in Tisi’s workshop, the artist explains: “The arrangement of these doors is not linear, they will be arranged in the shape of a square. But they will never be square because they have the option of turning on a central axis and adopting different shapes. They have a mobility system that was what complicated me the most, I couldn’t solve it ”.

The antecedent of Zech’s work is “Under construction”, the installation he made for Bienalsur with a much lower budget and technology. Now the artist had the opportunity to make this new version because Ricardo and Rodrigo Cadenas, creator and director of the Tres Pinos Foundation, respectively, were interested in it to place it in the future museum.

The artist considered that in this new work, the axis of rotation should be internal, unlike the first version, where it is outside. “That internal axis – he explains – was what made me very complicated because I didn’t know how to solve it. The structure is made of stainless steel, also the shaft, and the bushings that give the door rotation are made of Teflon. That I was not going to be able to solve ”.

It was not a minor problem: the idea that the doors have mobility is that the public generates with them various spatial situations. “The work is activated, the work it is, when there are people looking to play with reflections, with colors, and that is where that space is created Zech says. It is a space that is never the same, the product of that game always gives a different result. How to get into a color. It will also be different because of the light. There are several colors and this type of relationship can then occur where optical mixtures are generated between these interactions of the planes by superposition. One door is reflected in the other, a little in reference to the metaphor with which I work in relation to what also happens with people: we are all also reflecting on others, generating a relationship that would be the new color that appears ”.

The materiality of Zech’s work is impressive. When you push and turn one of the doors, it is like moving a volume, a presence, like a body that offers uniform resistance and allows a pleasant and fluid movement, almost hydraulic. “This feeling is due in large part to the work of Tisi – explains Zech – who created a movement mechanism with a Teflon bushing, a material that I did not know. Those bushings are made to fit millimeter, they fit exactly on the shaft. They don’t have any games. “

With the turn, the relationship between the colors occurs, which reflect each other and constantly change. On each of the doors – in yellow, orange, magenta and red – the artist applied some 60 coats of paint, giving them an almost unreal appearance and depth.

Until their transfer to their destination in the field, the doors are lined up in Tisi’s workshop, which he arranges in such a way that they are visible from his office, a few meters from the site. He likes to have the works he collaborated on at his workplace. Every day that he enters the plant, where the gray of steel and aluminum dominates, they bring him joy.

EV