Adif has awarded a contract for the drafting of the project and execution of the corresponding renovation and improvement works at the Escombreras railway terminal, in Cartagena. The contract, which has been awarded for an amount of 717,515 euros to COMSA, has an execution period of 8 months, 4 of them for the drafting of the project and another 4 for the execution of the works.

The purpose of this action is the drafting and subsequent execution of the works that include the replacement and rehabilitation of detours at the headwaters of the terminal bundle of tracks; adaptation of track 4 for the circulation and parking of trains of 750 m in length; and relocation of the topera corresponding to track 3 of the terminal.

Mediterranean corridor



This investment arises from the need to improve land accessibility established within the Infrastructure, Transport and Housing Plan (PITVI) to promote the transport of goods through the Mediterranean Corridor, currently under construction, although its development is slower in connection with Cartagena.

It is part of the regulatory agreement for the financial contributions of the Cartagena Port Authority, charged to the Financial Fund for Port Land Accessibility. The works to be carried out at the Escombreras terminal will be compatible with the technical standards of the Cartagena-Murcia-Chinchilla line and with other works carried out by the Cartagena Port Authority, within the port’s service area, he explains. Adif on a note.

Port traffic



In this way, the Cartagena Port Authority and Adif promote the improvement of transport networks for freight traffic in order to offer adequate maritime-land intermodality through an efficient rail network. These actions contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9, which has among its goals the development of reliable, sustainable, resilient and quality infrastructures.