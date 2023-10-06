The Murcia City Council is going to get fully involved, starting at midnight next Tuesday, October 10, in the works to remove the Beniaján tunnel, work that will force traffic to be cut and diverted and bus stops to be modified. of line 30, which runs between Los Ramos and the central Circular square of Murcia.

The elimination of the underpass that has divided the town for decades is a historical demand from the residents of this district, located at the foot of the southern mountain range of the municipality and one of the most populated.

Traffic, according to municipal sources, will be cut off in the passage under the junction of El Palmar and San Javier avenues, at their intersection with Fabián Escribano and Federico Guirao. These last two roads will lose their continuity during the works, so alternative detours and connections between them have been planned.

A sign has been installed at the access roundabout to Fabián Escribano Avenue informing of the cut and offering an alternative along Levante and Torreagüera avenues. Furthermore, both exits and entrances to Fabián Escribano Avenue, from Levante and El Palmar Avenues, are guaranteed by Escuelas and Hernández Mora streets.

Exits and entrances to Fabián Escribano Avenue from Torreagüera via the RM-300 and RM-302 roads will be via García Lorca and Monteazahar streets. Federico Guirao Street will exit through Mayor Street with a one-way direction towards Levante Avenue. The change of direction will remain with the itinerary of Estación, San Francisco and Adrián Viudes streets.

Throughout the work, traffic will be maintained at the intersections between San Javier and El Palmar avenues, so a solution is provided to the incorporations between them and Fabián Escribano avenue and alternative exits to Federico Guirao street.

Bus line 30 will have two new stops at the intersection of Escuelas and Federico García Lorca streets during the development of the works, although it will lose those at Reguerón, Cuatro Caminos, Los Almacenes and Casino. The City Council remembers that it will circulate on the avenues of El Palmar and San Javier.

Project with delays



The drafting of the project that is now facing its final stretch of execution began in the last legislature but suffered several delays due to urban planning problems, affecting its original route to the Greenway that crosses Beniaján. This path runs through the place previously occupied by the train tracks for 8.5 kilometers, between the neighborhoods of Dolores and Alquerías (Murcia); It also passes through Los Garres, San José de la Vega, Torreagüera and Los Ramos.

When the machines and workers finish their work, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, the tunnel will have disappeared and in its place there will be a large roundabout that will speed up traffic in the area. The vice mayor and person in charge of Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, recalled that “this area supports a large volume of traffic daily.” In fact, up to 14,000 vehicles pass through San Javier Avenue a day; of them, about 700 heavy ones.