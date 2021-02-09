Adif contracts emergency repairs on the Chinchilla line, where the erosion of the embankments and the poor condition of the road compromise safety
While the central government focuses its investments on the Orihuela AVE and the undergrounding of the tracks in Murcia, the Cartagena-Chinchilla line (the traditional railway communication with Madrid), has two sections in a progressive state of deterioration that compromises the safety of circulation if you do not act urgently, according to a
