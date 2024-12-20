15 years later, work on the Nou Mestalla will resume. The president of Valencia CF, Layhoon Chan, confirmed this Thursday that work on the stadium will begin next January 10 and they will do it hand in hand with the FCC, which will have to face a “very demanding” schedule that does not allow any type of delay. The planned execution period is 30 months.

Chan stated that FCC has been with the club “from the beginning” and, therefore, they are in “very advanced” negotiations with them. “It is a very large company, with a foreign presence and We have set a demanding schedule and that is who is going to assume this contract,” announced the president of the club, who also highlighted that Bertolín has been “a very good partner” and has thanked him for his support over so many years. “There is a mutual agreement that the club will to finish the stadium with FCC”, he remarked.

Regarding the alleged deficiencies of Nou Mestalla, the board has clarified that there is a pending conversation because there has not been a complete analysis, in fact, it has insisted that “part of the analysis is not correct.” Chan has specified that the club bought “a certain structure” and they have “very experienced” architects who are making reports on it. Likewise, he added that Goldman Sachs has its own Due Diligence of engineering.

“I find it very strange that everyone attacks us for the new stadium and Mestalla. The new stadium is going to be beautiful,” said the president, who He has completely rejected staying at Mestallaa stadium that is “too old” that prevents the growth of the club.

This will be the Nou Mestalla

The construction of the brand new Valencia FC stadium will have a total cost of 241 million euros and it will be built from the base of the building that exists today and was built 15 years ago. The works will have a maximum completion period of 30 months and will involve the construction of a new roof, façade and a series of access towers to the stands. It will have a capacity of more than 70,000 people and will even have an athletics track.

Recreation of the new stadium façade. Valencia CF.

The modified basic project and execution of the new stadium that was presented by the club to the Valencia City Council contemplates a construction of four floors above ground and another four below ground on a plot area of ​​69,571 square meters and with an occupied plot area of ​​45,674 square meters. The total constructed area above ground is 116,881 square meters and below it is 108,101, which together add up to a total area of ​​224,982 square meters.

The roof, an “engineering prodigy”

The project details that the main change that is introduced is the development of the new concept of facade and roof which, superimposed on the structure already executed, clearly establishes a difference with respect to the previous proposal. The new building will be “kinder to its surroundings, lighter, open and ventilated with a better relationship between the visitor and the city.”

The new cover, which is described in the text as an “engineering prodigy”, is conceived as an integral system made up of tensioned cables and steel beams. It is much lighter and brighter than the initial solution and the enormous structural spans have been saved, while all the locations remain covered.

General cover of the stadium. Photo: Valencia CF.

The document highlights that the roof is the element of maximum technological complexity of the building. Its design, of apparent simplicity, resembles a veil that was dropped over a series of vertical poles and will occupy 40,000 square meters.

Finally, both the original 2006 project and the current one maintain the change of use of the Stadium to Athletics mode, creating a large athletics track on the lower tier.

30 months of works

The execution project contemplates a duration of the works of 30 months since the signing of the rethinking document and the beginning of these worksthus taking into account what is indicated in the granted license.

On July 12, the María José Catalá City Council granted Valencia CF the license to resume work on its new field. This permit set “very demanding conditions” for the club to meet the deadlines for the works; in fact, it was given three months to present the execution project for the future stadium. The project was presented on Friday, October 11.

In this way, according to the schedule presented by Valencia CF On the project, work is expected to begin on January 10, 2025. Architectural and interior work on the stadium will begin on May 21, 2025, followed by the assembly of the covered structure and exterior pillars, which are expected by December 29, 2026.

Recreation of the new facade. Photo: Valencia CF.

In parallel, concrete work and exterior stairs will begin on February 10, 2026. On April 23, 2027, the outer cover of the stadium will be completed and the works will be completed by July 11, 2027.

If there are non-compliance with the construction deadlines, penalties are contemplated for Valencia CF. The local administration also stated that “The works must begin within a maximum period of six months”, in January 2025and be completed within a maximum period of 30 months and not up to 42 as requested by the football club. Furthermore, the council highlighted that “new interruptions in these deadlines will not be admitted, except for a justified cause of force majeure.”